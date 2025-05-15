Rangers Receive Good News About Injury Status of Veteran Relievers
For the second straight day, it appears as if the Texas Rangers’ bullpen has avoided a major injury.
Chris Martin told DLLS Sports’ Jeff Wilson on Wednesday that he had an MRI on his right elbow after he left Tuesday’s game with the Colorado Rockies and the results came back “clean.”
Furthermore, The Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant reported that Martin was listed on the lineup card.
This happened a day after it appeared that closer Luke Jackson avoided a major injury when he pitched in the ninth inning on Monday.
Chris Martin and Luke Jackson’s Injury Status
Grant later reported that the Rangers would not put Martin on the injured list on Wednesday and would give him a day to rest. Texas’ preference would be to have Martin for upcoming series against Houston and the New York Yankees.
Martin came out of the bullpen in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game looking to lock down the Rangers’ fourth straight win.
Instead, he gave up a leadoff double to Colorado’s Ryan McMahon. After feeling tightness in his right elbow, he motioned for trainers and he left the game.
Shawn Armstrong came out of the bullpen and closed out the victory to claim his first save of the season.
Bochy called it elbow tightness after Tuesday’s game but didn’t have more in the way of an update. A clean MRI for Martin was the best possible outcome. He told reporters he intended to play catch on Wednesday.
Martin has worked primarily in a set-up role for the Rangers. Even though he has an 0-4 record, he has a 1.93 ERA in 20 games with nine holds and one save. He has struck out 23 and walked three in 18.2 innings.
As for Jackson, he wasn’t available on Tuesday after he left Monday’s game after he took a line drive off his right hand in the ninth inning.
Like Martin, he had imaging done on Tuesday and he said he didn’t suffer any broken bones. He and the Rangers are waiting to see how much the swelling comes down before determining if Jackson needs to go on the 15-day injured list.
Wilson reported that Jackson played catch on Wednesday and could be available on Friday, per Rangers manager Bruce Bochy.
Jackson emerged as the closer after he signed with the Rangers as a non-roster invitee and made the opening-day roster. He is 0-3 with a 5.54 ERA in 17 games. He has eight saves in nine chances with 12 strikeouts and seven walks in 13 innings.
After Texas wraps up the Colorado series, it will host Houston in a four-game series that starts on Thursday.