Rangers Remove Reliever Chris Martin from Rockies Game with Elbow Tightness
The Texas Rangers removed a second reliever from a save situation in as many games on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies.
This time, it was veteran reliever Chris Martin.
With the Rangers up 4-1 in the ninth inning, Martin came out of the bullpen to close out the game and secure Texas’ fourth straight win.
What Happened to Chris Martin?
Martin gave up a leadoff double to Colorado’s Ryan McMahon. After that, he received a visit from team trainers and manager Bruce Bochy after he appeared to favor his pitching arm. After a short conversation, he left the game.
Shawn Armstrong came out of the bullpen and closed out the victory to claim his first save of the season.
After the game, Bochy said that Martin was dealing with “elbow tightness,” per The Dallas Morning News. He didn’t have more information, but it will be a storyline to follow as the Rangers prepare for Wednesday’s finale with Colorado at 7:05 p.m.
Martin was in the closer’s role because Luke Jackson, who usually handles save situations, left Monday’s game after he took a line drive off his right hand in the ninth inning.
Jackson had imaging done on the hand and the good news is that he didn’t suffer any broken bones. Whether he pitches on Wednesday will depend on how much the swelling has gone down. He was not available on Tuesday.
It’s possible the Rangers could put him on the 15-day injured list if they believe he needs more time for the swelling to go down. It may also depend on Martin’s status. Jackson told reporters on Tuesday that he’s hoping to avoid the IL.
Martin has worked primarily in a set-up role for the Rangers. Even though he has an 0-4 record, he has a 1.93 ERA in 20 games with nine holds and one save. He has struck out 23 and walked three in 18.2 innings.
Jackson emerged as the closer after he signed with the Rangers as a non-roster invitee and made the opening-day roster. He is 0-3 with a 5.54 ERA in 17 games. He has eight saves in nine chances with 12 strikeouts and seven walks in 13 innings.
The Rangers are also without shortstop Corey Seager, who was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a right hamstring strain. It’s the second time he’s been placed on the IL with that injury.
After Texas wraps up the Colorado series, it will host Houston in a four-game series that starts on Thursday.