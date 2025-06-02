Rangers Rookie Standout Starter No Longer 'Up-Down Guy'
There have been plenty of reasons why rookie Jack Leiter has excelled for the Texas Rangers this season; confidence, better mechanics and expanded arsenal.
But one key factor has more to do with where Leiter has pitched in 2025 -- all in the bigs -- that’s been huge.
Instead of shuffling between the Rangers and Triple-A Round Rock as Leiter did last season, he broke spring training with the MLB club and has made nine starts in a Texas uniform. (Leiter did make one start at Triple-A on a rehab assignment.)
“I definitely think there’s a comfortability aspect,” Leiter said, according to MLB.com. “It’s just the little things in the clubhouse, being around the kitchen staff, the clubbies, all of the little things that you don’t usually think about. They kind of add up, and you’re able to really learn instead of just trying to stay up. That’s kind of what you battle with as an up-down guy.”
Jack Leiter Proving He Belongs in Big Leagues
Make no mistake, the 25-year-old right-hander has earned his spot in the Rangers rotation.
Leiter is 4-2 with a 3.66 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and .195 opponent batting average. He’s picked it up even more recently, with a 2.28 ERA over his past four starts.
Leiter is part of a young Rangers core that includes the likes of Kumar Rocker and Evan Carter.
After two subpar years in the minors – Leiter was the No. 2 overall pick in 2021 – he made a jump in 2024 with Round Rock. He was the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year last season, giving the Rangers a glimpse of what we could do on baseball’s biggest stage.
But he struggled mightily with Texas in 2024, making nine appearances and six spot starts, posting an 8.83 ERA over 35.2 innings.
The up-and-down nature of his season wasn’t ideal.
“It’s not an easy job, to come in and get a spot start and go back down,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “Staying up here makes it a lot easier. These guys have that sense of comfort when they’re around the guys and around the game all the time. I’m sure that’s made it a lot easier. Anytime you get a longer runway, it’s going to make it easier on these guys.”
Leiter, of course, agrees.
Getting a chance to work things out in the bigs adds a level of comfort for any young player.
“Especially, I think at times, the bad outings where things don’t necessarily go my way, it doesn’t feel great,”he said. “But then I’m thinking that I’m probably going to make my next start in Round Rock instead of ‘How do I get better?’”