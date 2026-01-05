Former Rangers First-Round Draft Pick Named As Top Rookie in 2025

In 2021, the Texas Rangers opted to take the best college pitcher in the MLB draft. The Rangers were ecstatic to select the right-hander, as the Pittsburgh Pirates chose to go with the best college bat, Henry Davis, with the first overall pick. With that, Texas drafted Jack Leiter.

Leiter was given a signing bonus of $7.92 million. That was over $1 million more than Davis was given from the Pirates. Needless to say, the Rangers had high hopes for Leiter. Those hopes included a quick rise to the MLB level.

The Vanderbilt product pitched two full years in the minors before making his MLB debut in 2024. In his first two minor league seasons, Leiter made 42 starts and had an ERA well over 5.00. His WHIP was around 1.50 during that time, which makes it very hard to get out of innings cleanly. However, his strikeout numbers were outstanding.

Those strikeout numbers and the potential he showed are why he was given the chance to start the 2024 season in Triple-A. With Round Rock, something finally clicked. Leiter made 16 starts in the minors in 2024, threw 77.0 innings, and owned a 3.51 ERA. Additionally, he improved his strikeout and walk rate.

His great year in the minors was enough for Texas to give him a chance at the big league level. Leiter did not find the same success, but he showed flashes of excellence. In nine games, including six starts, Leiter threw 35.2 innings, allowed 44 hits, walked 17, and struck out 31 batters.

Despite his struggles in 2024, Leiter spent the entirety of the 2025 season at Globe Life Field. The 25-year-old enjoyed a much more successful year in his first big league campaign. So much so that MLB Network ranked Leiter at No. 16 in the top 25 rookies of 2025.

Jack Leiter's 2025 Provides Plenty of Encouragement for the Future

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Nick Kurtz had an unbelievable season for the Athletics last year. With that, he won the American League Rookie of the Year award unanimously. His great season may have overshadowed how some of the other rookies were performing, Leiter included. But the Rangers' rookie finished seventh in the voting with his highest vote being for third place.

During his true rookie season, Leiter made 29 starts, threw 151.2 innings, allowed opponents to hit .222, walked 67 and struck out 148. From 2024 to 2025, Leiter dropped his opponent's OPS from .901 to .670, while improving his K/9, BB/9 and HR/9.

The former first-round pick made some giant leaps in the right direction, but there are still more strides to be made. His command is one major improvement he must make heading into next year. Of pitchers that threw at least 100 innings last season, Leiter had the 10th-highest walk rate.

The good news is Leiter has at least two more full seasons before he has to become the ace in Texas. Jacob deGrom has two years left on his contract and a club option for 2028. Nathan Eovaldi becomes a free agent after the 2027 season. deGrom and Eovaldi are the Rangers' one-two punch at the top of the rotation, which should take some pressure off Leiter.

If the young righty can make a few improvements, his command being one, heading into this upcoming year, the Rangers are going to be in great hands when it becomes time to move on from their two aces.

