Rangers Should Be Keeping Close Eye on Brewers As Potential Trade Partner
If the Texas Rangers have any real hope of making the postseason, they need to figure things out with their offense.
Coming into the 2025 MLB regular season, many people thought that the Rangers had the deepest lineup in baseball. To this point, that has not been the case, with the team averaging only 3.36 runs per game, which is the fourth lowest mark in baseball.
Several players have fallen woefully short of expectations, such as right fielder Adolis Garcia, who made the bold claim of wanting to hit 50 home runs this season. He currently has only seven with a .372 slugging percentage and 80 OPS+.
Designated hitter Joc Pederson has been arguably the best free agent bust, producing a measly 49 OPS+ and -0.8 WAR before landing on the injured list.
Veteran second baseman Marcus Semien looks to be losing the battle against Father Time despite some underlying metrics hinting that his struggles have been courtesy of some bad luck.
It is certainly disappointing how much the lineup is struggling, especially since just league-average production would be enough for Texas to steamroll opponents.
Given how dominant their starting pitching has been, it wouldn’t take much from the offense to help start a winning streak, but they have been incapable.
With a 29-32 record, their playoff hopes are starting to dwindle with their peers performing at a higher level. Baseball-Reference gives them a 10.6% chance entering play on June 4.
They need to find upgrades for their lineup, and pronto.
Rhys Hoskins Would Be Perfect Trade Target for Rangers
One team that could match up with them as a trade partner is the Milwaukee Brewers, who are 33-29 but don’t have the best postseason outlook with 34.8% odds.
The Rangers have received below-average production from their other offseason acquisition, Jake Burger, at first base. He has started showing signs of life since being brought back up from Triple-A, but the team should leave no stone unturned when it comes to finding offensive help.
The Brewers have Rhys Hoskins who could be available depending on how the next few weeks go.
There is a potentially massive market for the slugging first baseman, with several teams receiving underwhelming production from the corner infield spot.
He is in the midst of a nice bounceback campaign with a .264/.358/.451 slash line, hitting nine home runs with nine doubles and 35 RBI.
It is fair to wonder whether Texas would be willing to commit more assets to first base, but they need the offensive help any way they can find it. Hoskins or Burger could take some of the designated hitter at-bats, platooning with the left-handed Pederson.
One way or another, the Rangers need to find help for their offense and Hoskins would certainly be able to provide it.