Skip Schumaker Provides Exciting Updates on Rangers Lineup Configuration

The Texas Rangers overhauled their lineup this offseason by parting ways with Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia, and Jonah Heim. All three players provided value on defense, but their woes at the plate were far too noticeable, and a change had to be made.

The Rangers' offense struggled mightily last season, failing to capitalize with runners in scoring position and hitting for power. This year, Texas aims for a bounce-back year under its new manager, Skip Schumaker.

While the starting rotation is fantastic, a lot of pressure is on the offense to deliver, and Schumaker revealed part of his lineup plan for the start of the season.

Rangers' Top Four in the Lineup Could be Set

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford rounds the bases. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, Schumaker sounds "pretty attached" to a top four in his lineup of Brandon Nimmo, Wyatt Langford, Corey Seager, and Jake Burger. Burger has been swinging a hot bat in spring training, slashing .318/.423/.727 with a 1.150 OPS.

The first baseman has hit a team-leading three home runs with seven RBIs in 22 at-bats. He'll be an integral part of the Rangers' lineup in 2026. After a down year at the plate last year, his surging start to the spring is a positive sign.

Nimmo and Seager have seen limited playing time this spring, but they will certainly be the top contributors this upcoming year. Nimmo's blend of power and high on-base percentage should be excellent as the leadoff hitter, and Seager will aim to stay healthy in 2026.

Grant also noted that Schumaker indicated that Evan Carter and Josh Smith are proving capable enough against lefties to earn opportunities early in the season to face lefties. Carter has notoriously struggled against left-handed pitching, posting a .087 batting average last season. He'll certainly have to prove he can overcome that issue this year.

Rangers Could Have Another Lineup Spot to Settle

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson runs the bases. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

After the Rangers agreed to a minor-league deal with veteran Andrew McCutchen, there is a possibility that Schumaker could platoon the designated hitter spot to start the year. Joc Pederson dealt with injuries and a horrid slump to start the 2025 season, but he is aiming for a return to form.

He hasn't had the prettiest start to the spring, but Pederson's effectiveness against right-handed pitching should keep him in the lineup consistently. McCutchen's ability to hit lefties is quite valuable, so swapping the two veterans based on matchup could be the ideal move for Schumaker.

With Josh Jung at third base and Kyle Higashioka behind the plate, that should round out the Rangers' opening day lineup barring any injuries. It's an important season in Arlington, and a return to the postseason hinges on the offense finding its groove in 2026.