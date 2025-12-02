Should Rangers Make Splash on This Twins Ace Ahead of 2026 Campaign?

After the Texas Rangers were involved in a shocking blockbuster trade for Marcus Semien and Brandon Nimmo, it became clear they would not shy away from any opportunities to bolster their roster.

Trade talk continues to circulate around the Major Leagues, and one of the latest topics involves 29-year-old Minnesota Twins ace Joe Ryan. According to Kiley McDaniel and Jess Passan of ESPN, Ryan could find himself heading to Texas in a potential trade, as they believe he has a 50% chance of being shipped out of Minnesota.

The Rangers are looking to upgrade their rotation, so Ryan landing with Texas could benefit both parties. Will the Rangers initiate any movement to acquire the ace?

Is Ryan a Fit for the Rangers?

With Texas needing a stable pitching staff, adding him to the mix wouldn't be a bad deal. He was the No. 210 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB draft, and made his debut on Sept. 1, 2021 with the Twins after undergoing a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays to Minnesota in exchange for designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

During his 2025 campaign, he registered a 3.42 ERA across 171.0 innings pitched, with 194 strikeouts through 30 starts. This past year was considered to be his best season yet in terms of performance, so acquiring him could be of great interest to the Rangers.

With the holes Texas has in its rotation, the ace could certainly help plug the gaps and perhaps help bring the franchise to playoff contention next year. As McDaniel and Passan duly noted, his fastball is something to be admired, although not for the reason one may think.

He has a "very low release height (big extension + low arm slot = flat plane and thus whiffs) and plus control," they wrote. However, there could be some competition, as they also note that there are five other team fits for Ryan: the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants and the Houston Astros.

With the MLB Winter Meetings right around the corner, things are going to start heating up very quickly in the trade realm. It's unclear if Ryan will be included in any major moves, but with McDaniel and Passan confidently predicting that he has a 50% chance of being traded, things could get interesting very quickly if Texas ends up making a splash with Ryan.

