Rangers Star Prospect Jumps Into Top 5 of Latest MLB Prospect Rankings
The 2025 season has not gone according to plan for the Texas Rangers, as a team loaded with top-end talent both in the lineup and on the mound has only gotten one of those units to perform like it.
The Rangers are arguably the best pitching team in all of MLB, with a league-best 3.30 ERA and an eighth-best xFIP of 3.91.
At the plate, the team has floundered much in the same way it did last season.
Texas ranks 26th in all of MLB in team wRC+, an inexcusable underperformance given the resources the team has devoted to producing runs.
The result has been a lukewarm 42-44 record as of July 2, which has them on the wrong side of a crowded chase for the final spots in the American League wild card hunt.
But even if the team misses the playoffs again, there have still been developments in the organization that should have fans excited for the future.
Chief among those has been the explosion of Sebastian Walcott's stock as the team's top prospect.
Seen as a future star for this franchise, he is now being viewed as one of the top prospects in the league overall.
MLB Pipeline updated its top 100 rankings on Tuesday night, and Walcott moved into the top five at the No. 4 spot. He now sits behind only Boston Red Sox star Roman Anthony, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns and San Diego Padres shortstop Leo De Vries.
Walcott, a 19-year-old native of the Bahamas, has crushed any and all reasonable expectations set for him.
He earned a promotion from High-A Hickory to Double-A Frisco in 2024, and he's remained at that level on a full-time basis in 2025.
Still 5.1 years younger than the average Double-A player, he's more than holding his own, hitting .254/.349/.408 with nine home runs, 41 RBI and 19 stolen bases in 77 career games with Frisco.
Walcott's elite all-around game make him one of the most enticing prospects in the sport, and with how advanced he is for his age, he's likely in for a lengthy prime in MLB.
With a few recent graduates, Walcott is the only top 100 prospect in MLB Pipeline's rankings for the Rangers.
The outlet has catcher Malcolm Moore as the team's No. 2 prospect, with a trio of right-handed pitchers in Winston Santos, Emiliano Teodo and Alejandro Rosario rounding out their top five.
