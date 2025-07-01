Texas Rangers Shift Tyler Mahle’s Injury Timeline After Latest Shoulder Imaging
This has been one of the best seasons of Tyler Mahle’s career and it is clear that the pitching staff for the Texas Rangers are missing him while he deals with his rotator cuff strain.
MLB.com's Kennedi Landry reported on Monday that Mahle won't be able to return to the Rangers' starting rotation until at least after the MLB trade deadline.
“We're going to pump the brakes on him right now,” Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said. “He's going to be in a holding pattern in terms of the recovery time and making sure that we get him 100 percent right. He's going to go a few more weeks without throwing before we begin a throwing program. It's nothing that I think they're concerned about from the long term, but he just needs some time down. I know it's a heartbreak for Tyler, but we gotta make sure we get it right for him.”
Back on June 15 Mahle was placed on the 15-day injury list with what the Rangers called shoulder fatigue. His most recent imaging shows a small rotator cuff strain in the right shoulder.
It's not the first time he's had to be shut down, but the last time was for more than a year after he had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in 2023. He returned last season and made a few starts, but he was shut down the rest of the season due to an unrelated shoulder issue.
Mahle is on the final deal of his two-year contract with the Rangers. He’s started in 14 games and is 6-3 with an ERA of 2.34, which would be a career low. He's allowed four home runs in 77 innings and has allowed batters to hit .214 against him.
The Rangers just got Nathan Eovaldi back in the rotation on Friday. The rest of the rotation includes Jacob deGrom, Patrick Corbin, Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter. Texas hopes to have Jon Gray, who has been out since the start of the season with a wrist fracture, in August.
