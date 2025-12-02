This Well Rounded Rangers Prospect Is One To Watch in 2026

The Texas Rangers have a farm system stacked with high-caliber talent at the top end of their MLB Pipeline top 30 rankings. With prospects like Sebastian Walcott, Gavin Fien, Alejandro Rosario, and Caden Scarborough, the system is one of the more underrated ones in baseball.

One prospect ranked in the middle of that top 30 is former 2024 second-round pick Dylan Dreiling. A former outfielder for the Tennessee Volunteers, Dreiling came into the Rangers organization with an understanding of what it means to play at a high level.

Dreiling offers Texas a well-rounded outfield prospect, with plus speed both in the field and on the base-paths. While the hit tool and arm in the outfield aren't graded the highest, the 22-year-old's experience coming out of a gauntlet of a conference like the SEC gives him a higher floor than most.

Tennessee's Dylan Dreiling (8) reaches second base during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

In his first professional cup of coffee after being drafted, Dreiling struggled to get the bat going in High-A, but showed solid plate discipline walking nearly as much as he struck out. In 24 games, hit just a .198 batting average.

In his first full professional season at the High-A level, Dreiling slashed .226/.319/.381 in 110 games. He walked 12% of the time while keeping the strikeout rate near 20%. He flashed some power too in those 483 plate appearances, hitting 12 home runs and 21 doubles.

When looking further into Dreiling's plate discipline, he's displayed a selective bat, one that will swing just under 40% of the time, while limiting swing-and-miss at an effective rate. This patient and selective approach has helped him to make contact at a rate slightly over 85%.

The Hub City Spartanburgers took on the Hickory Crawdads at Spartanburg's Fifth Third Park stadium on April 2, 2025. Spartanburgers Dylan Dreiling (8) on the field. | ALEX HICKS JR./SPARTANBURG HERALD-JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rangers would send Dreiling out to the Arizona Fall League, where he would show impressive power, while maintaining to excel at making contact inside the zone. When it was all said and done, Dreiling finished his time with four extra base hits, eight runs batted in, and an .801 OPS.

In the field, Dreiling is known to be versatile, playing every position in the outfield in 2025. With his plus speed, he's played a majority of his time out in center field. If the approach can help him maintain his solid production as he rises, an outfield role with the Major League club could be in the future.

With a 2027 estimated time of arrival to the Major Leagues, Dreiling will likely spend a majority of his remaining time in the minor leagues at its upper levels in Double, and Triple-A. There he'll remain a prospect to watch very closely in 2026.

