Rangers Sweep Brewers But Get No Closer in AL West, Wild Card Race
The Texas Rangers keep finding ways to keep themselves in the AL playoff race. On Wednesday, they swept the best team in baseball.
The Rangers beat the Brewers, 6-3, on Wednesday, as Texas bounced back from allowing a pair of home runs by Milwaukee’s Brice Turang and Jackson Chourio in the first inning. Texas first baseman Jake Burger homered twice — a solo shot in the second to cut the lead by one run and two-run home run in the fifth that gave Texas a 5-2 lead. But, Texas scored the lead run on a balk, of all things.
That’s how things have gone for the Rangers these days. Since Aug. 22, Texas has a 14-4 record and lost just one series, which was against Arizona last week. In doing so the Rangers have wormed their way into both the AL West race and the AL wild card race. Texas carries a 77-70 record into its off day on Thursday and a six-game road trip that starts on Friday in New York against the Mets.
But did the win help the Rangers get closer to either the Houston Astros or the Seattle Mariners?
Where Rangers Stand in AL Wild Card Race
Texas entered Tuesday’s action 1.5 games out of the last American League wild card spot, held by Seattle, and 2.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West Division. The wild card berth is more attainable, but one can’t rule out the division.
The Astros were in Toronto to face the Blue Jays, and the Mariners were at home hosting the St. Louis Cardinals. Houston beat Toronto, 3-2, to maintain its lead over the Rangers. The Mariners beat the Cardinals, 4-2, in 13 innings, to maintain their lead in the AL wild card race.
The Rangers now have a legitimate shot at both the wild card berth and the division title as they head to New York for a three-game series against the Mets that starts on Friday.
The Rangers are trying to return to the postseason for the first time since 2023 when they won the World Series for the first time in franchise history.
Texas Rangers Playoff Race
AL West Race (after Sept. 10)
Houston Astros: 79-67
(Magic number to clinch AL West: 16)
Seattle Mariners: 78-68 (1.0 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 77-70 (2.5 games behind)
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (15 games): Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (16 games): Sept. 11, at Toronto; Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (16 games): Sept. 11-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
AL Wild Card Race
New York Yankees: 80-65 (3.0 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 81-66 (3.0 games ahead)
Seattle Mariners: 78-68 (last berth)
Texas Rangers: 77-70 (1.5 games behind final berth)