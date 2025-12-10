Red Sox Have ‘Explored’ Possible Deal for Rangers Superstar Slugger

The Texas Rangers have already traded one major contract this offseason. Would they dare to trade another?

Per the Boston Globe (subscription required), the Boston Red Sox have reached out to four teams and “explored” possible deals, including Rangers star Corey Seager. The Globe reported that the other names were Arizona’s Ketel Marte, Houston’s Isaac Paredes and St. Louis’ Brendan Donovan.

The Cardinals have been widely reported to be shopping Donovan. Paredes is seen by some as expendable in Houston after the Astros re-acquired Carlos Correa and installed him at third base last season. The Diamondbacks are reportedly shopping Marte. There has been no reporting that the Rangers are actively shopping Seager.

But this is the time of year where every team checks in on potential players, and the Red Sox are no different. Why they’re interested in Seager is unclear but understandable.

Corey Seager’s Trade Value

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Boston’s interest is curious given that it already has a high-priced veteran at shortstop in Trevor Story, who is under contract for two more years at $25 million per year, with a club option in 2028 at the same price. Story slashed .263/.308/.433 with 25 home runs and 96 RBI. But 2025 was his first season playing 100 or more games since 2021 with Colorado.

Assuming Boston keeps Story, they would be trading for a player in Seager who has six career games at third base, aside from 1,072 at shortstop. The Red Sox would also be taking on the remainder of Seager’s deal, which is $31.5 million per year for the next six years. Boston can handle the money. But where would they put Seager? Could Boston convince him to move to third base? Or could they convince Story to move to third, where he’s never played a game?

This assumes the Rangers are interested in moving Seager. During last month’s general managers meetings, GM Ross Fenstermaker said the team is willing to listen on any player, but pulling the trigger is another matter. Moving Seager would remove an MVP-level player who is still in his prime from the lineup. Even with injuries, he hit 21 home runs in 2025. Before that, he had three straight seasons of 30 or more home runs and was second in voting for AL MVP in 2023.

Boston is an enticing trade partner. The Red Sox have a farm system stocked with pitchers that are nearly Major League ready. Outfielder Jarren Duran has been a popular name on the trade market for nearly a year, though the Rangers look set at position. Dealing Seager may be an acknowledgement that the Rangers truly need to save money — more than just the $20-plus million saved so far this offseason.

Or, as it can be this time of year, it may just be two teams talking about a player one has no intention of dealing.

Recommended Articles