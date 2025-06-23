Rangers Take Hit in Recent Power Rankings After Hot Streak Cools Off
The Texas Rangers seemed like they had their offense figured out a couple of weeks ago after dominating the Minnesota Twins by scoring 16 runs in each of their two victories against them.
While the bats were not quite as hot in their next series against the Chicago White Sox, they at least swept them and kept their winning ways going at 7-1 in their previous eight.
But this week was not as kind.
The Rangers were swept by the Kansas City Royals in a three-game series that saw Texas score five total runs. They then faced the Pittsburgh Pirates and took two out of three, but they allowed eight runs in their one loss against a Pirates offense that has struggled all year.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter released his MLB Power Rankings on Monday morning and dropped the Rangers down to No. 20 after being at No. 15 the previous week.
"Despite outscoring opponents by an 86-66 margin in June, the Rangers are just 10-9 this month, and they have actually lost ground in the AL West standings during that span," Reuter wrote. "With an interesting mix of veterans and young up-and-comers, it will be interesting to see how they approach the trade deadline if they don't get hot in the coming weeks."
Several of Texas' key players are having bounce-back months after getting off to a bad start.
Marcus Semien was having a nightmare of the year that sent him down to the No. 9 hole in the lineup. But in June, he's slashing .319/.388/.519 with seven doubles and 11 RBI. Adolis Garcia is having a productive month after previously failing to produce power that his team needs from him, slashing .308/.371/.500 in June.
The Rangers will open their week against the Baltimore Orioles who, similarly, are cooling off from a blazing hot streak.
Starter Patrick Corbin will look to bounce back after allowing four runs in five innings against the Royals.
