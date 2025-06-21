Texas Rangers Still Waiting on Star Shortstop to Come Around at the Plate
It's no secret that the Texas Rangers have been struggling at the plate all season, with just about every player up and down the Rangers' once dominant lineup falling well below expectations over the first few months of the 2025 campaign.
Team Skipper Bruce Bochy has tried just about everything to get the offense to click, but there are still several hitters that have yet to fully come around.
Perhaps the most important guy on this list has been none other than the team's star shortstop in Corey Seager.
The former two-time World Series MVP entered 2025 coming off a pretty solid campaign last season, but it was also a campaign that fell well short of the dominant one he put together in 2023.
As such, he was looking to recapture the dominant form he had that powered the Rangers' offense during that legendary run to their first World Series title in franchise history.
As the season has moved along though, Seager, much like the rest of the team, has struggled to fully hit his stride at the plate.
A number of setbacks, including a lengthy stint on the IL with a strained hamstring, have meant that five-time All Star hasn't been able to find the lethal stroke with the bat that has made him so dangerous over the course of his career.
As of this writing, Seager is carrying a .238/.325/.355 slash line to go along with just seven homers and 15 RBIs across the 45 games he's played in.
All of these represent significant drop offs from his career averages, with his batting average currently sitting .40 lower than where he was just last season.
There's no question that the time Seager spent on the IL has played a pretty massive role in the struggles he has been dealing with, and the advanced metrics appear to support this notion.
His WHIFF rate is significantly higher than normal, which means that he's having trouble timing up his swing with the pitch. When he does make contact, he's still hitting the ball incredibly hard, and his K rate isn't to much higher than his career average.
All of this could point to Seager simply needing more reps at the plate in order to get more in tune with his swing.
If this is the case, then Texas will be waiting with baited breath for the game where their franchise cornerstone is finally able to put all together in 2025, as the offense is a whole is likely to explode once that happens.
