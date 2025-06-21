Rangers Make Roster Move As Jake Burger Hits IR and Justin Foscue Rejoins Club
The Texas Rangers Communications team announced a few changes that are happening to the infield. Jake Burger will be headed to the injury reserve list for a 10-day stint which means Justin Foscue will be joining the roster.
The Rangers took home a win on the 20 over the Pittsburg Pirates, but Burger had to leave the game in the seventh inning with an injury. The MLB reported that he had a strikeout in the inning and immediately experienced tightness on his left side (oblique). The first baseman was evaluated and they found a Grade 1 strain to the oblique.
Burger spoke on his injury after being placed on the IR list Kennedi Landry reported:
“I was hopeful going into the scan, that it was just some sort of cramp kind of thing,” Burger said. “But fortunately, it's not. I think for me, I've dealt with this in the past, and it's been pretty quick. My mind's on 11 days. I'll let my body tell me and work with the training staff and strength staff, but my mind's on that 11th day, and getting back as soon as I can.”
Fuscue made his major league debut just last season on April 5. This will be his first appearance for the 2025 season and he only had a total of 15 games the past year, but he was perfect in the field in that stretch.
So far batting in the Minors this season he has posted a slash of .259/.350/.468. The young man has hit 10 total homers on the year already with 37 RBIs and 27 walks.
The Rangers currently sit third in the American League West according to the official standings. The red hot Houston Astros are a solid 7 games ahead of them, but they are taking on a struggling Pittsburg Pirates (30-47) currently and will start a series against the 33-43 Baltimore Orioles immediately after.
They could potentially start closing their gap in the division as they finish the month with a matchup against the last place National League East Miami Marlins at the end of the month. They are only 9-8 in June so it will be important to capitalize on these teams that are not having the greatest seasons.
