Rangers to Promote Star Prospect Alejandro Osuna to Triple-A Round Rock
Alejandro Osuna is the Texas Rangers’ top-rated outfield prospect and, starting Tuesday, he’ll be one step away from the Major Leagues.
The Dallas Morning News’ Shawn McFarland reported on Monday that the Rangers intend to promote the No. 7 prospect in the system, per MLB Pipeline, from Double-A Frisco to Triple-A Round Rock.
The Rangers had not officially announced the move and Osuna’s MiLB.com player page still has him at Frisco.
Round Rock begins a home series with Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
Who is Alejandro Osuna?
Osuna started the season at Frisco, where he ended the 2024 season, and picked up after an exceptional Major League spring training with the Rangers. In 31 games he slashed .283/.363/.409 with two home runs and 14 RBI.
He has seven stolen bases so far this season and has double-digit steals in each of his five minor-league seasons. He has also worked to cut down on strikeouts. He only has 21 strikeouts against 12 walks this year after he struck out 109 times and walked 36 times in 2024.
The Rangers have gone young with two of their three outfield spots at the Major League level. Second-year pro Wyatt Langford is in left field and Evan Carter, who debuted in late 2023, is in center field after the release of Leody Taveras.
Osuna plays right field in the minors, where Adolis Garcia starts with the Rangers. He has one year of team control left before he can test free agency after the 2026 season. But he’ll also be entering his age 34 season.
The 22-year-old Osuna was originally an international free-agent signing out of Mexico in 2020. He should be Rule 5 Draft-eligible after this season, meaning the Rangers will have to move him to their 40-man roster to protect him.
The promotion to Triple-A may be a reward and an opportunity to see what Osuna can do at a level where many of the pitching is either close to MLB-ready or has pitched in the Majors at some point.
In his first 10 games in MLB spring training, he caught everyone’s attention with a slash of .435/.481/.652.
Last season was a breakthrough for Osuna. He was named the Rangers minor league player of the year after three solid campaigns in the Texas organization.
With High-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco, he finished with a combined slash line of .292/.362/.507/.869 with a career-high 18 home runs and 61 RBI. He also had 17 steals.
In the Arizona Fall League he slashed .306/.438/.449, leading the AFL in walks (22) and tied for second in hits (30), runs (25) and doubles (8). He also won the Dernell Stenson Sportsmanship Award, which is given to a player who best exemplifies unselfishness, hard work and leadership.