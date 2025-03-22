Texas Rangers Option Exciting Young Outfielder Back to Minor Leagues
The Texas Rangers made four roster moves on Friday, none more prominent than optioning outfielder Alejandro Osuna to Double-A Frisco.
The move was expected, as Osuna wasn’t a candidate for the Major League roster. But, given how well he hit in spring training, the Rangers kept him around until the final weekend of spring training. That can be taken as an indication of how highly the organization things of him.
The Rangers also optioned outfielder Dustin Harris to Triple-A Round Rock and released two pitchers, Jesse Chavez and Hunter Strickland.
With Osuna and Harris optioned, the Rangers appear set to use an outfield that includes Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter, Adolis García, Kevin Pillar, Leody Taveras. Texas can also use Josh Smith and Joc Pederson, the latter only in right field.
Osuna’s camp was revelatory. He slashed .438/.537/.719/1.256 with one home run and seven RBI. He also had four doubles and a triple. Right now, he is MLB Pipeline’s No. 8 Rangers prospect, but he’s built toward that for the last year.
Osuna was named the Rangers minor league player of the year for his play during the 2024 season.
With High-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco, he finished with a combined slash line of .292/.362/.507/.869 with a career-high 18 home runs and 61 RBI. He also had 17 steals.
He played in the Arizona Fall League after the season, and he finished AFL action with a slash line of .306/.438/.449, leading the AFL in walks (22) and tied for second in hits (30), runs (25) and doubles (8).
Osuna’s play puts him on a potential track to earn a quick promotion from Frisco to Round Rock sometime this season, where he would join Harris.
Harris figures to be on stand-by if one of the outfielders gets hurt or performs poorly. He is a natural center fielder and made his MLB debut last year. He slashed .233/.244/.419/.663 with two home runs and seven RBI in 21 games.