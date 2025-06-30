Inside The Rangers

Rangers Top Prospect Set to Make Second Straight Appearance in All-Star Futures Game

The Texas Rangers have had an up-and-down season, but their prospects are proving to be productive, with one making his second straight All-Star Futures Game.

Feb 19, 2025; Surprise, AZ, USA; Texas Rangers player Sebastian Walcott poses for a photo during Media Day at Surprise Stadium.
The Texas Rangers have had a tough start to their 2025 season, posting a 41-43 record through June 29, and much of their team has dealt with injury throughout the early portion of the year.

Unfortunately, this has forced them to make quite a few roster moves to try and fulfill the team's needs, and many have just flat out not worked well.

The good news surrounding the squad is that they have quite a few really impressive prospects to build around for the future, with many of their key players coming from the younger age group, but also some notable names in the farm system who are working their way up.

One of the most notable is Sebastian Walcott, the No. 1 prospect in the team's system, who managed to get an appearance last season in the MLB All-Star Futures Game.

In 2025, he will receive the same honor again, as was reported by the Rangers' public relations account. At only 19 years old, he has plenty of room to grow, although he is already in Double-A and rapidly improving week by week. He could find himself nearing an MLB debut by the end of the year.

Now a top 10 prospect in the MLB according to MLB Pipeline, Walcott has rapidly become a household name around the sport, and continues to build on his success each day.

In last season's All-Star Futures Game, he would get two at-bats, and while he got out both times, he got the opportunity to play with some of the league's best. Now he will have the chance to really showcase his talents and how much he has improved over the course of the last year.

