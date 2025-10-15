Ranking Rangers Worst Five Players by Advanced Analytics for 2025 Season
The Texas Rangers are already working toward the 2026 season with Skip Schumaker taking over for Bruce Bochy as manager and a move to trim payroll and make the team younger for the long haul.
Coaching staff changes have already been made, with catching coach Bobby Wilson already out the door. But others could follow, depending upon what Schumaker and president of baseball operations Chris Young want.
The second straight season without a playoff appearance will lead to changes. But, there were several players that underperformed from an analytical perspective. Here are the five Rangers players ranked lowest based on bWAR, baseball-reference’s version of wins above replacement. This sabermetric is designed to estimate a player’s total value to their team in terms of wins. Note: Only regular players were considered.
Chris Martin (-0.1 bWAR)
The Arlington, Texas, native returned home to pitch for his hometown team for the first time since 2019 and fit in nicely as a late-inning high leverage arm until injuries stubbornly dogged him the second half of the season. His negative bWAR was the first time he posted a bWAR below 0.0 since 2015.
He pitched in 49 games and had a 2-6 record with a 2.98 ERA in 42.1 innings. He struck out 43 and walked eight. A free agent, he may opt to retire after a decade-long career.
Joc Pederson (-0.3 bWAR)
Given the season he had, it’s surprising his bWAR is only -0.3. That could be because he missed more than three months with a wrist injury. In 96 games he slashed .181/.285/.328 with nine home runs and 26 RBI. From just about every perspective, it was the worst season of his career. From a bWAR perspective he finished with a 2.9 bWAR last season. This was his first season with a negative bWAR since 2021 when he finished with a -0.1.
Patrick Corbin (0.5 bWAR)
Corbin went 7-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 31 games, with 131 strikeouts and 51 walks and a 1.36 WHIP. The bWAR is deceptive as to his impact on the team. Signed to less than $2 million the week before the start of the regular season, he was a godsend early in the season as the Rangers were working through an injury to Kumar Rocker.
Corbin posted a career-high 5.1 bWAR during the Washington Nationals’ 2019 World Series season. After a 1.7 bWAR in the COVID-19 shortened 2020, he has posted a negative bWAR in four of his previous five seasons. His worst was a -2.3 bWAR in 2022. Corbin is a free agent.
Hoby Milner (-0.6 bWAR)
Milner was one of the better pieces of the Rangers’ bullpen. But this is the second straight year he’s had a negative bWAR. He also had a -0.6 bWAR for Milwaukee in 2024. This was his fourth straight season with at least 61 appearances. But in 2022 (67 games, 0.5 bWAR) and in 2023 (73 games, 1.7 bWAR) he was on the positive end. In fact, the 2024 bWAR was a career best. Miler went 3-4 with a 3.84 ERA in 73 games for Texas, with 58 strikeouts and 21 walks in 70.1 innings, which was a career best. He’s pitched in at least 64 innings in each of his last four seasons. The bWAR could simply be the year-to-year variance of being a reliever.
Kumar Rocker (-1.1 bWAR)
The Rangers’ first-round pick in 2022 made the opening day rotation out of default. An injury to Jon Gray, plus the late signing of Corbin, meant Rocker — who didn’t have a great spring — had to pitch. The fact that he had the worst bWAR of any pitcher on the staff, regardless of appearances, says something for how poor his 14 starts ended up. He went 4-5 with a 5.74 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 23 walks in 64.1 innings. The Rangers were encouraged by the mechanical changes he worked on in the minor leagues, but he’ll have to prove they’re sustainable in 2026.