Recapping Rangers Five Best Transactions During Disappointing 2025 Season
The Texas Rangers finished with an 81-81 record in 2025, falling short of their goal of making the playoffs after a one-year absence.
Like every other MLB team, the Rangers made a number of moves to try and build a winner. Texas fell short of the playoffs, but it doesn’t mean that all of those moves weren’t winners.
Here is a review of five of the best moves that the Rangers made for the 2025 season.
Re-Signing Nathan Eovaldi
Even with two injuries that robbed him of two months this season, Eovaldi was worth the three-year, $75 million deal the Rangers signed him to in the offseason after he declared free agency. But, by missing two months, it impacted the Rangers’ chase for the postseason.
The right-hander went 11-3 with a 1.73 ERA, an ERA that would have been the best in the American League if he had the innings to qualify (he only threw 130 innings). He also threw a complete game among 22 starts. He struck out 129 and walked 21 while he had a 0.854 WHIP.
With two years left on his deal, the Rangers will have to closely watch the soon-to-be 36-year-old, and not just because he just had sports hernia surgery. He has missed time with an injury in each of his three seasons with the Rangers. It’s worth monitoring how the Rangers approach his workload in 2026.
Promoting Cody Freeman
Moving Freeman up from Triple-A Round Rock in July was necessary due to injury, but it was also a reward for a former fourth-round pick who has slowly, but surely, moved up the minor league ladder and has emerged as a player development success story in the organization. Even though he played 36 MLB games, he was named the Rangers’ minor league player of the year based on his numbers at Round Rock.
His numbers don’t look great in the Majors — .228/.258/.342 with three home runs and 15 RBI. But his energy down the stretch helped the Rangers cut the lead in the AL wild card race to one-half game before the team went in the tank. Plus, his ability to play multiple positions makes him a tremendous asset for the future. Of the young players Texas called up in 2025, he’s the one with the brightest future — and his promotion kick-started it.
Gambling on Rowdy Tellez
The Rangers needed help offensively and at first base with the injury to Jake Burger. The Seattle Mariners designated Tellez for assignment, and the Rangers signed him to a minor league deal. Once Texas selected his contract and promoted him, he gave the Rangers an offensive boost that other players were unable to do.
Tellez played 50 games for Texas and slashed .259/.315/.457 with nine home runs and 34 RBI. To contrast it with the 62 games he played at Seattle — .208/.249/.434 with eight home runs and 49 RBI — it was clear that playing with the Rangers agreed with him. He cost the Rangers practically nothing and he gave them plenty of help in return. It’s a shame there likely isn’t room for him in 2026.
Signing Patrick Corbin
The Rangers lost Jon Gray to a thumb fracture when he took a comebacker to his pitching hand in spring training. Texas also had left-hander Cody Bradford on the shelf as he was dealing with an elbow injury. Bradford never pitched this season and Gray returned late in the season, but only as a reliever.
Texas needed a starter and there wasn’t much on the market in late March. So, the Rangers turned to left-hander Patrick Corbin.
Corbin had just wrapped up a big-money deal with the Washington Nationals, and those five years were forgettable. He went 33-70 with a 5.62 ERA. He was seen by some teams as damaged goods. The Rangers signed him for less than $2 million. The hope was that he could start every fifth day and give the rotation some depth.
In some ways, he did better. He went 7-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 31 games (30 starts), with 131 strikeouts and 30 walks in 155.1 innings. He avoided injury and, up until late in the season, he was quite effective. He was money well spent.
Signing Shawn Amstrong
Texas did a good job putting together a brand-new bullpen in 2025, and no signing was more important than Armstrong. The Rangers signed him for $1.25 million, and he ended up as their closer by season’s end. The right-hander went 4-3 with a 2.31 ERA in 71 games. He struck out 74 in 74 innings, with 20 walks. He finished with nine saves in 12 chances with 12 holds.
Armstrong is a free agent. The 35-year-old should have a strong market in free agency. The Rangers should want him back — but they’ll have to pay more to keep him than last offseason.