What Rangers BBWAA Season Awards Means for Future of Franchise

The Texas Rangers unveiled the team’s award winners for the 2025 season, and it said a lot about the future of the franchise.

The members of the Dallas-Fort Worth Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America and the awards will be presented on Jan. 24 during the franchise’s annual Texas Rangers Fan Fest on Jan. 24.

Here is each award winner and what it means to the team’s short-term and long-term future.

Wyatt Langford, Player of the Year

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Langford finished the season with a slash of .241/.344/.431, .775 OPS with 22 home runs and 62 RBI. He led the team with 22 home runs, 74 walks, and 22 stolen bases and is the first Rangers player to win the award in an age 23 or younger season since Ivan Rodriguez in 1995. He also became the youngest player in franchise history to notch a 20-homer, 20-stolen base campaign, besting the previous record set by Ian Kinsler, who did it in his 2007 age-25 campaign.

Since Langford won the rookie of the year award last year, it’s clear that Langford is set up to be this team’s building block for the future offensively and should take the next step in 2026 and make the AL All-Star team for the first time.

Co-Pitcher of the Year: Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

deGrom finished the season with his goal of 30 starts, including a 12-8 record, a 2.97 ERA with 185 strikeouts and 37 walks. Eovaldi only started 22 games due to injuries, but he finished 11-3 with a 1.73 ERA with 129 strikeouts and 21 walks.

In the immediate future, the Rangers set at the top of their rotation. deGrom is entering his age 38 season as the AL comeback player of the year after returning from missing most of 2023 and 2024 with Tommy John surgery. He remains sharp. His 0.921 WHIP figure was the lowest by a qualified pitcher in franchise history, besting Nolan Ryan’s 1.006 WHIP in 1991.

Eovaldi has two more years left on his deal and would have led the AL in ERA had he not finished the season on the IL and not qualified. Eovaldi's .786 winning percentage ranked second in club history to Steve Comer's .800 (8-2) mark in 1981.

But the Rangers need youth in the rotation, and they have that too.

Rookie of the Year: Jack Leiter

Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Texas’ 2021 first-round pick went through his first full MLB season and finished with a record of 10-10 with a 3.86 ERA. He got better as the season went on and by September, he clearly installed himself as the rotation’s No. 3.

He was seventh in AL rookie of the year voting. He was tied for most wins by an AL rookie, second in opponent slugging percentage, second in strikeouts (148), third in innings pitcher and third in baserunners per nine innings. Leiter's 29 starts and 148 strikeouts were the most by a Rangers rookie pitcher since Yu Darvish in 2012.

When deGrom’s and Eovaldi’s deals expire, Leiter is the future.

Jim Sundberg Community Achievement Award: Corey Seager

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Seager was recognized for he and his wife Mady’s financial contributions to support relief and recovery efforts after the Central Texas floods last summer. Their “Uncorked for a Cause” charity wine event that has raised more than $130,000 in total, directly supporting the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. Corey has also hosted several hitting clinics for athletes from the Texas Rangers Youth Academy.

Seager remains the team’s most consistent offensive player four seasons into his 10-year deal. Even with injuries that limited him to 102 games, he slashed .271/.373/.487 with 21 home runs, 19 doubles, and 50 RBI. He remains in his prime and he and Langford will be the franchise’s 1-2 punch in 2026.

Harold McKinney Good Guy Award: Jake Burger

Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

The award is given to the player that deals best with the media. Burger was on the IL several times last season and media in the clubhouse every day can attest to his willingness to talk even when things weren’t going great.

At the plate he batted .236 with 16 home runs and 53 RBI in 103 games. Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young still believes in Burger’s value to the offense and sees a bounce-back in 2026.

Richard Durrett Hardest-Working Ranger: Jacob Latz

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Given in memory of the late Rangers beat writer, the award is given to Latz, who provided the Rangers a boost both in the bullpen and in the starting rotation. He set new career highs in innings (85.2), starts (8), and strikeouts (76) as he went 2-0 with one save and a 2.84 ERA. He made eight starts and 33 total appearances. Latz was the only MLB pitcher last season to post a sub-3.00 ERA and record at least one save over at least 30 games.

The Rangers see Latz as a potential rotation candidate, depending on how free agency goes. If he’s not needed in the rotation, he is their best left-hander in the bullpen for 2026. After fits and starts as a Major Leaguer, he’s finally found his footing.

Recommended Articles