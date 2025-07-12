Inside The Rangers

Recently Released Rangers Reliever Quickly Lands Deal With KBO Team

A former Texas Rangers relief pitcher is heading overseas to continue his career.

Kenneth Teape

Jul 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The hat and glove of Texas Rangers fielder Leody Taveras (3) during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Earlier this week, the Texas Rangers shook up their organizational depth, making a change with their pitching staff at Triple-A Round Rock.

Veteran relief pitcher Patrick Murphy was released from his minor league contract despite some solid production for the team this season.

Murphy has made 15 appearances overall for Rangers' minor league affiliates, one in the Arizona Complex League and 14 with Triple-A.

In 23.2 innings pitched, he had a 3.04 ERA with 17 strikeouts and 10 walks.

But he was released from his minor league deal earlier this week, likely because he knew there was a better opportunity awaiting him.

Early Saturday morning, it was announced that Murphy will be heading overseas, agreeing to a deal with the KT Wiz of the KBO League.

The deal is worth $277,000, and to make room for the veteran right-handed pitcher, the Wiz are releasing William Cuevas to open up an international roster spot, per Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.

This will be the second trip that Murphy makes overseas.

He spent time in Japan with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in 2024, throwing 59.2 innings with a 3.62 ERA and striking out 46 batters.

Murphy was originally a third-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2013 MLB draft out of Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz.

He has 35 games of Major League experience under his belt, spending time with both the Blue Jays and Washington Nationals, with all of his outings coming between 2020 and 2022.

Murphy pitched 23 times for the Nationals and 12 for Toronto.

