MLB agents say that the bidding for the LA Angels' two-way star could be historic, should he hit the free-agent market.

Shohei Ohtani is set to hit free agency after the 2023 season. The Los Angeles Angels have a decision to make about trying to sign him long-term. Ohtani has a decision about whether to accept an offer.

If he hits the open market? Well, if you though this offseason’s spending spree was nuts, the New York Post has some news for you — the market for Ohtani could be record-breaking.

The Post surveyed nine different agents about what they believe Ohtani will get in a new contract.

To set the stage, consider this offseason. The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge signed a $360 million deal. Shortstop Carlos Correa ended up with a $315 million deal with the New York Mets, but only after he and the San Francisco Giants agreed to a $350 million deal that was upended by his physical. Another shortstop, Trea Turner, netted $300 million from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ohtani is a rarity — a two-way player who excels as both a pitcher and as a hitter. He’s also quickly become one of the game’s most popular players, who draws attention whether he’s at home or on the road. At age 28, he’s already been a Rookie of the Year, an MVP and a two-time All-Star. Last year he hit .273 with 34 home runs and 95 RBI, while going 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA as a starting pitcher.

So, what is a generational player in the prime of his career worth? Could it be … $500 million?

Half the agents the Post polled said it was possible.

One said “$500M for 13/14 [years]— $250M per position.”

Others cited a range, anywhere from $450 million to $550 million with a range of 11 to 13 seasons.

Another said, “It sure seems like something that starts with a 5 in front of it.”

His teammate, outfielder Mike Trout, is entering the fifth year of a 12-year, $426.5 million contract he signed in 2019. That deal is fully guaranteed and carries Trout to age 38. One agent said Ohtani would beat Trout’s deal.

That seems a certainty after this offseason’s spending spree, which included the Rangers’ $185 million, five-year deal for pitcher Jacob deGrom.

The only question will be — who’s going to pay up?

