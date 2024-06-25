Should Texas Rangers Move Ace Max Scherzer at Trade Deadline?
Two things can be true at once and often are.
Max Scherzer returned for the Texas Rangers and dominated through six frames in his season debut against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.
The Rangers (37-41) are still four games under .500 entering Tuesday's matchup against Milwaukee and remain 6.5 games out of first place despite the 4-0 win in the home-series finale.
Again, two things can be true at once.
With June winding down, it's still too early to determine if Texas will wave the white flag and become sellers at the July 31 trade deadline, but a player like Scherzer could net the defending World Series champs a profitable return. Scherzer, 40, might no longer be the ace who helped Washington win a title in 2019, but he provides value with his four-seam fastball and control.
MLB.com also agrees that if the Rangers become sellers, Scherzer is the top name in Arlington to monitor for teams looking to add another arm to the rotation.
The defending World Series champions have a number of starting pitchers on expiring contracts who could be moved should they decide to sell this year and retool for 2025. That includes Scherzer, who is set to make his season debut Sunday after missing time while recovering from offseason back surgery and a separate nerve issue in his throwing arm. If Scherzer looks like his old self over the next five weeks and the Rangers are unable to make a meaningful jump in the standings -- they were 7 1/2 games out in the AL West and 5 1/2 games out in the AL Wild Card race entering Saturday -- the three-time Cy Young Award winner could be a popular trade candidate.- MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan on Scherzer
Scherzer suffered a setback earlier this spring due to a thumb issue. He also underwent back surgery after dealing with tightness in the postseason en route to helping Texas secure its first World Series title in franchise history.
When on point, Scherzer remains one of the game's more consistent starters. According to Statcast, his four-seam fastball averaged 92.9 mph, roughly 0.8 mph than his usual norm last season. Even then, the veteran righty induced seven swinging strikes, including three on his Cy Young-winning slider.
Last season, Scherzer posted a 3.20 ERA in eight starts with Texas. He also finished with a 3.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and served as the No. 3 starter with Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Montgomery serving as the top 1-2 combination in the postseason.
Right now, Texas can stand pat and ponder what's next. If the team gets healthier, perhaps the Rangers actually switch gears and exit the All-Star break with a buyer mentality. It's still too early to lean one way despite a rocky beginning.
Scherzer could up his value on the market, however, with a promising start in likely the Baltimore series starting on Thursday, though the Rangers have yet to announce their starters.
