Returning Ace, Rookie Slugger Give Texas Rangers Boost in Power Rankings
The good vibes from the first three-game sweep of the season for Texas Rangers don’t end there. Yes, there is more – much more – for the defending World Series champions to feel good about.
A crusty veteran is back on the hill and looking sharp. And a fresh-faced rookie could finally be turning a corner and flashing the talent that’s had Texas fans salivating during his quick ascent through the minor leagues.
Add it up and the Rangers appear to be a good place as June begins to winds down. The champs are on a four-game winning streak and moved up in the latest MLB Power Rankings from MLB.com, climbing to No. 15.
Per MLB.com:
As exciting as it was to get Max Scherzer back on Sunday, what might be even more exciting for the Rangers is that Wyatt Langford may be at last turning the corner. He hit a grand slam on Saturday in a win over the Royals, and for the month of June, he has a slash line of .310/.355/.521. The Rangers may be, shhhh, close to rounding back into form … and just in time.
Scherzer talked about how his arm felt after a new flawless 2024 debut Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, who check in at No. 9 in Power Rankings.
And as for the rook, Langford looks like a “different player” after his early season struggles at the plate and with injuries.
As far as the rest of the American League West in the Power Rankings, division-leading Seattle is No. 7 followed by the Houston Astros (16), Los Angeles Angels (26) and Oakland Athletics (17).
The Rangers look to make it five straight wins in the opener of a three-game series Monday night at the Milwaukee Brewers.
