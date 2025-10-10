Skip Schumaker Already Feeling Heat From Rangers GM Chris Young
When the Texas Rangers and manager Bruce Bochy parted ways following the season, president of baseball operations Chris Young didn’t need to look far for his next candidate. Young had former Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker in his front office as his senior advisor.
It didn’t take long for Young to hire Schumaker as his next manager, and he did so before teams with openings were able to get to the former outfielder and try to pry him away from Texas. Schumaker’s success with the Marlins made it a no-brainer for Young to hire him.
Chris Young Confident Skip Schumaker Leads Texas to Next World Series Title
Texas is just two years removed from winning the World Series in 2023 over the Arizona Diamondbacks. This year, things came unraveled for the Rangers, who were hit with injuries that proved to be too much to overcome. Schumaker is taking over a team that is looking to contend in 2026 with some moves this winter.
“We have full confidence that Skip Schumaker is the perfect person to lead us to our next World Series,” said Young.
Young said he wanted a manager who could develop young players at the MLB level. Schumaker did that with Miami and took them to the postseason in 2023 before falling to the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series. That made hiring him an easy decision.
Schumaker had stops with the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres as an assistant coach before the Marlins hired him as manager.
Working with the Rangers this season gave Schumaker a chance to pick Bochy’s brain as a manager and see how he handles a lot of situations.
“I got to learn from a Hall of Fame manager," Schumaker said. "He allowed me in to learn his process and what he thought winning looked like. You don’t get that opportunity as a young manager every day.”
There is a realistic path to Texas rebounding in a big way in 2026 as a contender. The American League West has a new winner in the Seattle Mariners, but there are a lot of questions about what's going to happen with the Houston Astros this offseason. The Los Angeles Angels and Athletics are still behind the other three teams.
The Rangers' pitching was more than good enough to make the postseason this year, but injuries with the staff and to some key position players derailed those hopes. Some changes with the roster and a healthy return in spring training could have Texas right back in the thick of things under Schumaker.