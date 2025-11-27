Rangers New Infielder Has Strong Track Record with Skip Schumaker

The Texas Rangers came to an agreement with third baseman Jonah Bride earlier this week on a minor league contract with an invitation to Major League camp, and with Skip Schumaker serving as their new manager, things could play out in the Rangers' favor now that they have locked in Bride.

Fortunately for Texas, Bride and Schumaker have already established a connection. While Schumaker was working with the Miami Marlins, Bride was on his team, where he had one of his strongest seasons to date. Already having a strong rapport and a history of success, having the duo together will be beneficial.

Bride and Schumaker Meet Again

Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

During Bride's stint with the Miami Marlins in 2024, the 29-year-old infielder recorded his best season since entering the Major Leagues. By the end of the campaign, he slashed .276/.357/.461 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs across 71 games.

The young infielder wasn't able to keep up the momentum; he started to plummet shortly after. Consequently, Miami ended up shipping him to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for cash after just 12 games in 2024, but he was still unable to gain traction. As a result, he spent more time in the minor leagues last year, where he slashed .281/.423/.453 and recorded five homers and 24 RBIs through 43 games.

Coincidentally, Bride and Schumaker both landed themselves in Texas under new roles ahead of their 2026 campaign. The good news is that they clearly have a strong connection when it comes to the game. Bride's best year was under the leadership of Schumaker.

This could be the reunion that he needs to get back to his prior form, which once showed immense promise.

It is going to take time for Bride to settle into his role with the Rangers, but it wouldn't be a major surprise if he starts to show a resurgence. Schumaker knows what Bride is capable of and could have the key to unlock his potential this year.

With the hot stove season in full swing, Texas has shown few signs of hesitancy when it comes to making moves and adjustments to its roster. In fact, their Marcus Semien-Brandon Nimmo trade was one of the first groundbreaking moves to take place this offseason.

This is only the beginning of what is going to be a hectic offseason full of trades, rumors and new hires as teams plan ahead for their 2026 campaign.

