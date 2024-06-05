'Sloppy' Dane Dunning Could be Headed to Texas Rangers Bullpen
Dane Dunning proved last season to be on the Texas Rangers’ most reliable starters on the march to the franchise’s first World Series title.
Stepping in for an injured Jacob deGrom, the right-hander filled a role that few envisioned going into 2023. The role could be changing soon.
After an admittedly “sloppy” performance in Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers, Dunning could be headed back to the bullpen soon as series of injuries starters return to the Rangers rotation. Jon Gray, Max Scherzer and offseason signee Tyler Mahle are in different stages of rehab but they’re on their way.
That likely means Dunning is headed back to the bullpen where he began last season.
Dunning’s outing against the Tigers was mired once again by the home run. He allowed a two-run homer to Zach McKinstry in the second inning and a solo shot by Riley Greene, accounting for all three Detroit runs.
“There were a lot of sloppy pitches, just a lot of sloppy misses,” Dunning said, according to MLB.com. “I didn't get ahead as much as I wanted to. I just kind of dug myself into a hole and they capitalized on two, mainly one, bad location pitch. I mean they were able to capitalize for a couple home runs.
“I didn't really feel like I was timed up well. I felt like my pace was slower. My breaking balls, especially my slider, weren't as sharp as they usually are. My misses at times were just too big. Just little things like that, if I clean that up, I can have a much smoother game and hopefully it brings that energy a little bit more to our offense instead of them being down early.”
Dunning (4-4, 4.09 ERA) has allowed at least one home run in seven of his 10 starts this season, as his 10 long balls given up are most on the team this season. In all, 16 of his 27 runs allowed this year (59.3%) have come on home runs.
The Tigers were the latest club capitalize on a few Dunning mistakes.
“I'd say he wasn't on top of his game completely,” Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. “But still, he gave up only three runs and gave us a chance to win. You should be allowed to give up three and still win the ballgame. The bats are just quiet. It’s hard to explain why.”
