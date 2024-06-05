Pitching In! Texas Rangers Starters Jon Gray Close, Max Scherzer Progressing, Tyler Mahle Starting Final Ramp Up
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers hope their rotation gets a boost with the return of several starters this summer, starting as soon as this weekend.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said right-hander Jon Gray could be available to start this weekend against the San Francisco Giants. Gray has been on the injured list with a right groin strain since May 22. He's scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday and can come off the IL on Thursday. Bochy said Gray is likely to start Sunday's series finale against the Giants if he reacts to his bullpen session favorably.
Max Scherzer, who was recovering from offseason back surgery when a nerve issue arose in his thumb and traveled up his arm, threw 40 pitches to hitters before Tuesday's game. Is he encouraged by his progress?
"I checked a box," Scherzer said. "I got back out there. We're just getting the flow of things, ramping up from here."
Scherzer will discuss his next step with Bochy and pitching coach Mike Maddux.
"I've got to recover well from this, make sure my thumb is okay as I ramp back up into this," he said. "Hopefully, I can get there on a rehab [stint]." Scherzer said it's still unknown whether he's clear of the pain from the nerve issue.
"Given that I've been dealing with this for over a year, you've got to see if all the new exercises are going to do something or not."
Bochy watched Scherzer's Tuesday session, which included two sets of about 20 pitches.
"It's big if he comes out of this fine. We'll check on it [Wednesday]," Bochy said. If Scherzer feels good, "then there's a good chance he will start his rehab. Tat's the way it's leaning right now."
Mahle, the 29-year-old right-hander the Rangers signed in the offseason, is progressing in his recovery from Tommy John surgery a year ago. He's facing hitters on Wednesday, the first of four bullpen sessions of 20 pitches. Mahle has remained on schedule to join the roster sometime in the second half of July.
"So he's on his way to four live hitting sessions, and then he will start his rehab," Bochy said.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.