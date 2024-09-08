Inside The Rangers

Slowly, But Surely! Texas Rangers Pitching Prospect Jack Leiter Continues To Progress At MLB Level

Texas Rangers right-hander Jack Leiter showed more improvement in his fifth MLB start, holding the Los Angeles to three runs on two hits and striking out a career-high high six batters in five-plus innings.

Sep 7, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter (35) pitches to the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images
ARLINGTON — Slowly, but surely, Jack Leiter is progressing at the Major League level.

He took another step in the right direction Saturday night in the Texas Rangers' 6-4 comeback win over the Los Angeles Angeles.

Leiter did not factor in the decision, but in his fifth MLB start, the rookie held the Angels to three runs on two hits and two walks over five innings. He started the sixth, but walked leadoff batter Zach Neto and was replaced by Andrew Chafin. The Angels scored twice in the inning, including the first charged to Leiter, who strucj out career-high six batters.

After a two-run first inning, including a leadoff homer by Taylor Ward and a hit batter, it looked more like regression, not progression for Leiter.

The 24-year-old rookie, however, shook it off and retired 14 of the final 17 batters he faced.

"He put that behind him and pitched a really nice game," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told Bally Sports Southwest. "Next four innings were clean. His command was maybe not quite as sharp tonight, but still, he made pitches when he had to."

Of his six strikeouts, he had five swinging and induced 20 swing-and-miss strikes, which is tied for fourth-most by a Texas starter in 2024 and the most since Andrew Heaney had 23 on Aug. 21.

Leiter had 12 swings and misses on his four-seam fastball, tied for the second-most on the club to Heaney's 14 on May 11 at Colorado. His fastball averaged 96.5 mph. He entered Saturday's start eighth in four-seam velocity among American League starting pitchers with a minimum of 150 four-seam fastballs thrown this season.

"That's all it's about, is progress, especially this time of year you want to be heading into a peak, getting better and better," Leiter said. "Walking that leadoff guy in the sixth and leaving him out there for the bullpen to take care of is not what I want to do as a starter."

Three thoughts from Saturday's game:

1. Roof Open Data

The Texas Rangers are 21-29 all-time at Globe Life Field when the roof is open, including Saturday's 6-4 win over the Angels.
The Globe Life Field roof was open for the sixth time in 2024 and for the first game since May 17 , a 9-3 loss to the Angels. The Rangers are 2-4 with the roof open this season and 21-29 with the roof open in the regular season since the ballpark opened in 2020.

2. Movin' On Up

Texas Rangers reliever David Robertson moved into sole possession of 11th place all-time with 1,143 relief strikeouts.
David Robertson struck out Nolan Schanuel to start the eighth inning for his 1,143rd career strikeout. Robertson moved ahead of Francisco Rodriguez for sole possession of 11th place on MLB’s all-time relief strikeouts list. He trails No. 10 Lindy McDaniel who finished with 1,165 career relief strikeouts. McDaniel played for multiple clubs, including the Cardinals, Cubs, Giants and Yankees during a 20-year MLB career. McDaniel was a native of Hollis, Okla., and passed away in Carrollton at age 84 in 2020, according to Baseball Reference.

3. Up Next

Texas Rangers lefty Andrew Heaney faces the Los Angeles Angels in the series finale on Sunday.
Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.81) faces Angels right-hander Caden Dana (1-0, 3.00) in the series finale at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

