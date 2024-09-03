New York Yankees Spoil Jack Leiter's Best MLB Start; Gerrit Cole Silences Texas Rangers Bats
ARLINGTON — Jack Leiter still hasn't put it all together in the Majors, but he made progress Monday night.
The Texas Rangers rookie went five innings for the first time in his fifth MLB start against the New York Yankees but was again touched for a big inning, much of the damage coming after he was pulled with two on and no outs in the sixth.
The Yankees scored five runs in the sixth and won the series opener 8-4 at Globe Life Field.
Leiter, 24, was charged with five runs on seven hits and no walks, while striking out two in five-plus innings. After reaching the sixth inning for the first in the Majors, Leiter surrendered two singles before Aaron Judge's RBI double down the left-field line. That was it for Leiter, who was replaced Chase Anderson. Anderson hit the first batter he faced and with one out, allowed an RBI single, and Anthony Rizzo's two-run, ground-rule double as New York stretched its lead to six.
Yankees starter Gerrit Cole held the Rangers to a run on four hits and struck out nine in six innings. Cole warmed up for the seventh, but left the game before throwing a pitch. Cole grabbed at his right calf during his warm-up.
The Yankees took a 2-0 lead in the third after two one-out singles and Gleyber Torres' two-run double. Josh Smith's RBI double to center cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning.
Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton became the only active player with 10 seasons of 25 or more homers when he hit a solo shot in the eighth. Stanton snapped a tie with Mike Trout at nine seasons.
Three thoughts from Monday's game:
1. Wyatt Langford Status Update
Rookie Wyatt Langford hit his ninth home run of the season, a two-run shot to left field in the seventh, to pull Texas to within 7-3. He added a ground-rule double in the ninth. Langford is batting .244 with 19 doubles, nine homers, four triples, and a 56 RBI.
2. Progress For Jack Leiter
The final line may not look like it, but rookie Jack Leiter made progress Monday night. Against a very tough-hitting Yankees lineup, the right-hander held New York to two runs over his first five innings. He was charged with three more runs in the sixth after the first three batters reached on hits and left trailing 3-1. Leiter, however, opened with two scoreless innings, which is a first for him. And he did it on 18 pitches. Leiter threw 80 pitches, including 53 strikes in five-plus innings.
3. Up Next
Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.95) faces Yankees lefty Carlos Rodón (14-9, 4.31) in Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.
