Slugger Predicted To Part Ways With Rangers, Land With Pirates This Offseason
The Texas Rangers are making a late push for a playoff spot in the American League, catching fire over the last few weeks.
Entering play on Sept. 16, they are only 3.5 games out in what has become a three-horse race in the AL West. The Seattle Mariners currently hold the top spot, with the Houston Astros in second place. A gargantuan series is being played against the Astros this week, which the Rangers have already dropped the opener of.
One of the players whom Texas needs to see step up their performance in these key games is right fielder Adolis Garcia. He went 0-for-4 against Houston on Monday night, dropping his slash line to .231/.274/.401 on the season. For someone who predicted they would hit 50 home runs this year, he is falling woefully short of expectations.
Since returning to the lineup from a two-week absence, Garcia has yet to record a hit. He has gone 0-for-8 with two strikeouts, grounding into a double play as well. The lack of impact offensively has been an issue for the former All-Star all year. Right now, he is on pace to record the lowest OPS+ of his career since becoming an everyday player with a 94.
Adolis Garcia Predicted To Leave Rangers for Pirates
Set for arbitration one more time this winter, there is a real chance the Rangers opt to move on from him. His price tag is only going up despite his production going down. He remains a great defensive player, making an impact with his glove and arm, but how much will the team be willing to pay to keep that around?
In the opinion of Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, that isn’t a price tag the team will meet. He made predictions recently about how each team’s lineup will look on Opening Day in 2026. Texas no longer has Garcia in this scenario. Instead, he has them opting to sign Trent Grisham to take over in center field, with Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter flanking him in left field and right field.
So, what does the future hold for Garcia? Reuter believes that he will end up signing a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates and take over as their starting right fielder. Despite his underwhelming production recently, he would be a massive upgrade for their lineup.
His 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 73 RBI would rank second, second and first in the Pirates lineup. That speaks volumes to the current state of their offense when a career-worst season for Garcia would still make him arguably the most productive bat in their lineup. Pushing his production at the plate to a league-average 100 OPS+, coupled with his defensive impact, would make him the most valuable free agent addition to Pittsburgh in a long time.