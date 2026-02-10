Rangers Unveil Wild Nolan Ryan ‘Bloody Lip’ Jersey Giveaway for Fans

If Texas Rangers fans did not have reason enough to pull up to the ballpark this season for what should be a very exciting season, they just received another.

The team released its list of giveaway promotional items this season at Globe Life Field, and one is catching the eye of folks across social media as they get revved up for the season to finally get started next month.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

As a part of 16 wearable item giveaways throughout the year, fans who are attending the game against the Kansas City Royals on May 29 will get the chance to have a replica Nolan Ryan jersey from one of his most iconic moments, the bloody lip in 1990.

Rangers Giving Away Nolan Ryan Bloody Lip Jersey with Real Stains

You're going to need THIS Nolan Ryan bloody lip jersey on May 29.



🎟️ https://t.co/nUNJZhOEcz https://t.co/i7BgUyU0bz pic.twitter.com/EUfzan7REA — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 10, 2026

In one of the most iconic images in franchise history, the legendary Texas hurler took a line drive off the bat of Bo Jackson in September of 1990 and would stay in the game and pitch seven innings for the Rangers.

Finishing his outing despite requiring stitches, Ryan's jersey was stained with blood and the image is a testament to the toughness he showed throughout his career. Now, those same fans who have the picture hanging in their man caves get the chance to wear a jersey with a blood stain in the very same place.

Reaction across social media since the reveal of the promotion has been mixed, however it certainly seems that Texas fans are ecstatic at the chance to be one of the first 10,000 fans in the building to get the jersey.

Rangers Have Several Other Exciting Promotions This Season

A general view of the ballpark during Texas Rangers game | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Also included in the list of wearable promotions were things like a Hello Kitty jersey on April 25, a Whataburger trucker hat on April 27, a Hawaiian Shirt on July 10, and a retro windbreaker on September 4, along with numerous others.

As always, the giveaways are not just wearable, but also include an entire list of bobbleheads, for fans who are more into that scene rather than something they can physically wear. It should be a tremendously fun summer at the park, and the giveaways only add to it.

It's safe to say the bloody Ryan jersey might just be the most coveted item of the season though, and potentially one of the most popular free items in the history of the ballpark.

Recommended Articles