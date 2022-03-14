Skip to main content

Spring Training Notes: Former Rangers Teammates Reunite, Trade Target Off The Board

Three former Rangers are now in pinstripes and a potential trade target is off the market.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — We keep saying it, but baseball is back!

Texas Rangers spring training workouts officially begin Monday. The media will be permitted back in clubhouses. Things almost feel completely back to normal. Of course, the pandemic isn't over just yet and spring training is officially getting underway the same week folks celebrate St. Patrick, but we'll take our wins however we can get them.

Before workouts get underway, let's catch you up on the latest from around Major League Baseball.

Former Rangers...Teammates Once Again

Just one day after acquiring Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Rangers, the Minnesota Twins flipped him to the New York Yankees in a trade that also put Josh Donaldson in pinstripes and sent Gary Sánchez to the Twin Cities.

The Yankees' interest in Kiner-Falefa dates back to before the start of the lockout. Sources confirmed with InsideTheRangers.com in November that the Yankees had inquired about a potential trade for the Hawaiian-born shortstop just days prior to the shutdown. Now, Kiner-Falefa and Joey Gallo, who was traded to New York last July, are teammates once again.

Kiner-Falefa, who idolized Derek Jeter as a youngster, seemed to be thrilled with the news.

In addition, Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league deal with the Yankees Sunday, which includes an invite to Major League spring training. Until he was released in November, Guzmán had spent his entire professional career in the Rangers organization since he signed as an international free agent in 2011. With Texas, Guzmán slashed .227/.304/.414/.718 with 31 home runs and 104 RBI in 243 big-league games over four seasons.

Rangers' Trade Target Off the Board

The Twins pulled off another trade Sunday, acquiring Sonny Gray from the Cincinnati Reds. The right-handed pitcher had been a potential rotation option for the Rangers. Prior to the lockout, the Rangers reportedly reached out to the Reds about a trio of starting pitchers: Gray, Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle.

With Gray now traded, it's unclear whether the Reds seriously entertain trade offers for Castillo or Mahle. If they do, it will likely require much more in trade capital.

Even after the addition of Martín Pérez and the trade for Mitch Garver, the Rangers still plan on supplementing the starting rotation and add another outfielder. There are a number of free agents still on the market and there are still trade options available. Since Oakland began their fire sale, maybe that's a good place to look.

