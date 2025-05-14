Surprising Rangers Starter Closing in on Franchise Record, Ends Winless Streak
If the Texas Rangers had a pitcher of the year award for the first quarter of the season, it would no doubt go to Nathan Eovaldi.
The ace and genuine workhorse of the staff is off to a career start, and already getting Cy Young buzz. (Jacob deGrom has been pretty good, too.) But they’re not the only Rangers starters blazing a trail this year.
Tyler Mahle is making his own case for Cy Young consideration — and the mythical early-season team pitcher of the year honor — with the best and possibly most surprising start to his career.
When was last time Rangers starter Tyler Mahle earned a win?
Mahle worked his fifth quality start of the season Monday night and earned his fourth win, as the Rangers came from behind to beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1. The veteran right-hander hadn’t notched a victory since April 15 against the Los Angeles Angels.
Mahle was absolutely brilliant against the Rockies, just as he’s been throughout the year. He went 6.1 innings, gave up four hits, one earned run and a walk, to go along with five strikeouts. Of his 88 pitches, 56 were strikes.
The lone blemish was an RBI single by Nick Martini in the second inning, Mahle also committed his fourth career balk in the second and first since 2022. Following the Martini single, Mahle retired 13 of the final 16 hitters he faced.
“I felt good,” Mahle said, according to MLB.com. “I was controlling the ball. I was working well with [catcher Tucker Barnhart] in our game plan against these guys, and we were able to execute.”
Tyler Mahle adds to club record, chasing down franchise mark
Mahle is second among qualified MLB pitchers with a 1.47 ERA (Eovaldi is 1.78). That is both shocking and impressive, especially coming from a pitcher with a career 4.12 ERA.
Mahle has allowed two-or-fewer runs in nine straight starts to begin the year, the longest such season-opening span in club history (beg. 1972) and second-longest in Washington/Texas franchise history, trailing only Barry Moore’s 11 consecutive starts to begin the 1969 campaign with the Washington Senators.
Mahle (4-1) had experienced a loss and three no-decisions since his last win. He might have notched another loss/no decision if not for Wyatt Langford’s two-run home run into the Rangers’ bullpen in left-center in the bottom of the sixth, ending Chase Dollander’s no-hit and shutout bid.
Mahle gladly took it, and now sits tied with Eovaldi as the team leader in wins.