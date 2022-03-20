Rangers Target Trevor Story Signs With Boston Red Sox

The Texas Rangers have already signed two big-name shortstops this offseason. Could they sign a third?

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Since the lockout ended and free agency resumed, the Texas Rangers have been busy in the free agent market. After committing over half a billion dollars to signings prior to the shutdown, they've focused on veteran players on minor league deals and two Major League contracts to Brad Miller and Garrett Richards (the latter is still pending a physical).

However, the Rangers are now in conversations with another impact free agent. After multiple reports circulated Friday night, a source confirmed with InsideTheRangers.com that the Rangers have been in talks with free agent shortstop Trevor Story.

Alas, on Sunday, Story made his choice - and has agreed to a six-year, $140 million contract with the Boston Red Sox.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Story, 29, was arguably the biggest name left on the market. Per multiple reports, outfielder Nick Castellanos is going to the Philadelphia Phillies while news broke early Saturday morning that shortstop Carlos Correa agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins. Of the five big-name shortstops to hit the market in the offseason, Story is the lone remaining free agent.

Two of those big names—Corey Seager and Marcus Semien—both signed with the Rangers, which was the biggest splash of MLB free agency.

After signing a one-year deal as a second baseman for the Toronto Blue Jays in an attempt to reset his market, Semien—a career shortstop—easily accepted a permanent shift to the position to play alongside Seager. It also helped that Semien thrived in his first year at second base, winning a Gold Glove and setting the single-season home run record for a second baseman.

For Story, it could have been a similar situation. The market has not developed the way he anticipated (no doubt the 99-day lockout didn't help matters). With the Rangers, Story would most likely have filled their need in left field, per source. Story would prefer to stay at shortstop, and other teams might have been better fits for him in that regard.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

However, Texas could've be a good place for Story to reset his market if he wanted to re-enter free agency. He's a Dallas-Fort Worth native and he still lives in the area. Prior to signing Seager and Semien, the Rangers hosted Story for an in-person meeting.

After making the Brad Miller signing official, the Rangers have roughly $135 million committed to the 2022 big league payroll (terms of the Garrett Richards contract are not yet known). There was enough room to add Story and still be well short of the $230 million competitive balance tax threshold.

Story is coming off an up-and-down year. He dealt with arm issues in 2021, which raised some questions among club executives about his defense. He also finished the year with a .801 OPS, his lowest mark since his second season in 2017. If Story's arm is no longer an issue, he has the potential to impact any lineup in baseball. Story won back-to-back Silver Sluggers in two All-Star seasons in 2018-19, mashing 72 total home runs while posting a .914 and .917 OPS, respectively.

And now he will impact the lineup in Boston.

Make sure to like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook