Skip to main content

Rangers Target Trevor Story Signs With Boston Red Sox

The Texas Rangers have already signed two big-name shortstops this offseason. Could they sign a third?

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Since the lockout ended and free agency resumed, the Texas Rangers have been busy in the free agent market. After committing over half a billion dollars to signings prior to the shutdown, they've focused on veteran players on minor league deals and two Major League contracts to Brad Miller and Garrett Richards (the latter is still pending a physical).

However, the Rangers are now in conversations with another impact free agent. After multiple reports circulated Friday night, a source confirmed with InsideTheRangers.com that the Rangers have been in talks with free agent shortstop Trevor Story.

Alas, on Sunday, Story made his choice - and has agreed to a six-year, $140 million contract with the Boston Red Sox.

Sep 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) turns a double play as Texas Rangers center fielder Scott Heineman (16) slides into second in the eighth inning at Coors Field.

Story, 29, was arguably the biggest name left on the market. Per multiple reports, outfielder Nick Castellanos is going to the Philadelphia Phillies while news broke early Saturday morning that shortstop Carlos Correa agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins. Of the five big-name shortstops to hit the market in the offseason, Story is the lone remaining free agent.

Two of those big names—Corey Seager and Marcus Semien—both signed with the Rangers, which was the biggest splash of MLB free agency.

After signing a one-year deal as a second baseman for the Toronto Blue Jays in an attempt to reset his market, Semien—a career shortstop—easily accepted a permanent shift to the position to play alongside Seager. It also helped that Semien thrived in his first year at second base, winning a Gold Glove and setting the single-season home run record for a second baseman.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aug 26, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter (13) gestures at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Play

'Where I Wanted To Be': Inside Matt Carpenter's Rangers Decision

Matt Carpenter turned down guaranteed money from other clubs to come to the Texas Rangers. Here's why.

By Chris Halicke15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Corey Seager / Spring Training
Play

Rangers vs Brewers: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Cactus League action continues on Saturday as the Texas Rangers host the Milwaukee Brewers at Surprise Stadium.

By Chris Halicke19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Corey Seager
Play

'Perfect Guy For Us': Seager Impresses in Rangers Spring Debut

Corey Seager was paid to come to the Texas Rangers and make an impression. It didn't take him long to do that in the batter's box—or in the clubhouse.

By Chris HalickeMar 18, 2022
Mar 18, 2022

For Story, it could have been a similar situation. The market has not developed the way he anticipated (no doubt the 99-day lockout didn't help matters). With the Rangers, Story would most likely have filled their need in left field, per source. Story would prefer to stay at shortstop, and other teams might have been better fits for him in that regard.

Aug 30, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) reacts after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Aug 30, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) celebrates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

However, Texas could've be a good place for Story to reset his market if he wanted to re-enter free agency. He's a Dallas-Fort Worth native and he still lives in the area. Prior to signing Seager and Semien, the Rangers hosted Story for an in-person meeting.

After making the Brad Miller signing official, the Rangers have roughly $135 million committed to the 2022 big league payroll (terms of the Garrett Richards contract are not yet known). There was enough room to add Story and still be well short of the $230 million competitive balance tax threshold.

Story is coming off an up-and-down year. He dealt with arm issues in 2021, which raised some questions among club executives about his defense. He also finished the year with a .801 OPS, his lowest mark since his second season in 2017. If Story's arm is no longer an issue, he has the potential to impact any lineup in baseball. Story won back-to-back Silver Sluggers in two All-Star seasons in 2018-19, mashing 72 total home runs while posting a .914 and .917 OPS, respectively.

And now he will impact the lineup in Boston.

Make sure to like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Trevor Story

Aug 26, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter (13) gestures at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

'Where I Wanted To Be': Inside Matt Carpenter's Rangers Decision

By Chris Halicke15 hours ago
Corey Seager / Spring Training
Game Day

Rangers vs Brewers: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

By Chris Halicke19 hours ago
Corey Seager
Game Day

'Perfect Guy For Us': Seager Impresses in Rangers Spring Debut

By Chris HalickeMar 18, 2022
Mar 8, 2020; Surprise, Arizona, USA; A general view of the field prior to the spring training game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Royals: In-Game Updates, Starting Lineups, Injury Report

By Chris HalickeMar 18, 2022
Aug 26, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter (13) looks on at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Sign Matt Carpenter, Source Confirms

By Chris HalickeMar 18, 2022
Jun 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) is congratulated by right fielder Joey Gallo (13) after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

From Face to Farewell: Kiner-Falefa Trade Signals Rangers Hope

By Richie WhittMar 18, 2022
Aug 8, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Richards (43) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Source: Rangers To Sign Garrett Richards

By Chris HalickeMar 18, 2022
Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Around MLB

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

By Chris HalickeMar 17, 2022