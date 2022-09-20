GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday
The Texas Rangers (63-83) open a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night with the regular season winding down.
The Rangers have already clinched a sixth straight losing season and face a myriad of offseason questions, not the least of which is the manager position. Will the club stick with interim manager Tony Beasley, elevate someone else within the organization or go outside?
The Rangers probably already started an internal process to evaluate what is out there, but it’s sure to change as other teams make potential managerial moves in the near future.
The Angels (64-83) are playing out the string just as the Rangers. In fact, they made their managerial move much earlier this season, firing Joe Maddon. It remains to be seen if the former World Series-winning manager is a candidate for the Texas job.
In the meantime, Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe is in the running for the American League batting title, Corey Seager can add to his Major League-record 31 home runs for a left-handed hitting shortstop and rookie third baseman Josh Jung can continue to compile MLB experience for 2023.
The set with the Angels is part of a six-game homestand for Texas, as the Rangers host Cleveland on Friday-Sunday. That will be the final alumni weekend of the season and be capped by a Sunday ceremony honoring Tom Grieve.
Here is a preview of tonight’s game.
Los Angeles Angels (64-83) at Texas Rangers (63-82)
Sept. 20, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Tex., 7:05 p.m. CT
Starting Pitchers
TEX: LHP Cole Ragans (0-2, 5.68)
Vs.
LAA: LHP Patrick Sandoval (5-9, 2.99)
-
Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:
None
Rangers Injury List:
P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return.
OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Monday. His season is over.
OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to be out for the rest of the season after experiencing left knee discomfort during his rehab stint at Round Rock.
C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.
P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
2B Marcus Semien
SS Corey Seager
1B Nathaniel Lowe
RF Adolis García
DH Mark Mathias
3B Josh Jung
C Jonah Heim
CF Leody Taveras
CF Bubba Thompson
-
Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup
2B Luis Rengifo
CF Mike Trout
DH Shohei Ohtani
RF Taylor Ward
3B Matt Duffy
1B Mike Ford
LF Jo Adell
C Max Stassi
SS Livan Soto
