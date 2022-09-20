Texas starts a three-game home series with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers (63-83) open a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night with the regular season winding down.

The Rangers have already clinched a sixth straight losing season and face a myriad of offseason questions, not the least of which is the manager position. Will the club stick with interim manager Tony Beasley, elevate someone else within the organization or go outside?

The Rangers probably already started an internal process to evaluate what is out there, but it’s sure to change as other teams make potential managerial moves in the near future.

The Angels (64-83) are playing out the string just as the Rangers. In fact, they made their managerial move much earlier this season, firing Joe Maddon. It remains to be seen if the former World Series-winning manager is a candidate for the Texas job.

In the meantime, Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe is in the running for the American League batting title, Corey Seager can add to his Major League-record 31 home runs for a left-handed hitting shortstop and rookie third baseman Josh Jung can continue to compile MLB experience for 2023.

The set with the Angels is part of a six-game homestand for Texas, as the Rangers host Cleveland on Friday-Sunday. That will be the final alumni weekend of the season and be capped by a Sunday ceremony honoring Tom Grieve.

Here is a preview of tonight’s game.

Los Angeles Angels (64-83) at Texas Rangers (63-82)

Sept. 20, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Tex., 7:05 p.m. CT

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Cole Ragans (0-2, 5.68)

Vs.

LAA: LHP Patrick Sandoval (5-9, 2.99)

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return.

OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Monday. His season is over.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to be out for the rest of the season after experiencing left knee discomfort during his rehab stint at Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Angels — Bally Sports West

Rangers – KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Angels – KLAA 830-AM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

1B Nathaniel Lowe

RF Adolis García

DH Mark Mathias

3B Josh Jung

C Jonah Heim

CF Leody Taveras

CF Bubba Thompson

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

2B Luis Rengifo

CF Mike Trout

DH Shohei Ohtani

RF Taylor Ward

3B Matt Duffy

1B Mike Ford

LF Jo Adell

C Max Stassi

SS Livan Soto

