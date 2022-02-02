Texas Rangers 2021 Positional Review: Right Field

Our 2021 positional review continues with a look at right field, the most secure spot in the 2022 outfield.

Much like shortstop, right field was one of the few positions locked up for the Texas Rangers heading into 2021. Fan-favorite Joey Gallo made the transition to right field in 2020 and was rewarded with the American League's Gold Glove at the position. In addition, Gallo was the Rangers' most dangerous hitter, so it was a no-brainer across the board.

However, Gallo began the 2021 season in a peculiar way. Surprisingly, Gallo went through a bit of a power outage during the first month, launching just two home runs in April. However, he still managed to produce a near league-average OPS due to a stout 23-game on-base streak, which included an astounding 23 walks and three HBP.

As the weather warmed up, so did Gallo's bat. He hit seven home runs in May, 10 more in June and five more in the eight July games prior to the All-Star break—all while maintaining his extraordinary ability to get on base and play Gold Glove-caliber defense in right field. Gallo earned a nod to the Midsummer Classic, slashing .239/.402/.522/.923 before making the trip to Colorado.

When the Rangers opted to cash in on Gallo's value at July 30's trade deadline, the duties of right field were handed over to rookie sensation and fellow All-Star Adolis García. Until Gallo was traded, García spent most of his time playing next to him in center field despite being a natural corner outfielder. In turn, García turned in the fourth-highest SABR Defensive Index among AL centerfielders.

Joey Gallo went on to win his second Gold Glove in 2021 while Adolis García earned The Sporting News' AL Rookie of the Year award Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

When García moved over to right field, his defensive ceiling became fully clear. Like Gallo, García has a ridiculously strong arm. While Gallo has elite marks in his jumps and routes to the ball, García brought a new level of athleticism to the position. Among right fielders that logged at least 400 innings in 2021, García had the most Defensive Runs Saved (13) and had the highest defensive rating on FanGraphs (4.8) and Ultimate Zone Rating per 150 Games (18.4).

García's drawback was his volatile production at the plate. It's not unheard of for a rookie to have ups and downs and García was no exception, even at 28 years old. In his first 64 games, García slashed .276/.308/.552/.860 with 20 home runs and 52 RBI. In the 62 games thereafter, he slashed .214/.280/.399/.679 with nine home runs and 26 RBI.

García bounced back a bit over the final month of the season, capturing several Rangers rookie single-season records. This paved the way for him to earn a regular spot in the 2022 lineup. Only the logistics would have to be worked out after the Rangers addressed some needs in free agency.

2022 Outlook

Projected Starter: Kole Calhoun

Internal Options: Adolis García, Eli White, Zach Reks, Steele Walker, Bubba Thompson

Offseason Priority: LOW

Though García may project as a Gold Glove defender in right field, Rangers management said the newly-signed Kole Calhoun will likely play right field at the introductory press conference for the former Angel and Diamondback.

Calhoun signed for a one-year, $5.2 million deal with a club option for 2023. He provides the Rangers with a potentially productive bat for the middle of the lineup, along with some valuable veteran leadership in the clubhouse. Calhoun said he is open to playing left field, but admits right field is his most comfortable spot.

Kole Calhoun hit 33 home runs in 2019 and posted an .864 OPS in 2020, but had an injury-plagued season in 2021 Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

It is important to note that manager Chris Woodward would prefer García to play a corner outfield spot in 2022. It's possible that the physicality of playing center field took its toll on García's big body. Neither the club nor García would use that as an excuse for any drops in production, but it certainly didn't help the situation. If the Rangers have other plans for left field, they could potentially have Calhoun fill the designated hitter role in order to secure right field for García.

Outfield has been a priority for the Rangers this offseason, and the club plans to add another once a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is signed. Japanese free agent and corner outfielder Seiya Suzuki has been tied to the Rangers in free agency rumors, and the club has had previous interest in left fielder Nick Castellanos.

However, of the three outfield spots, right field is the most secure. If the Rangers don't add another outfielder once the lockout is over, the plan of García in center or left field and Calhoun in right field is a very real and likely possibility.

