Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Yerry Rodriguez

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Yerry Rodriguez

Statistics for 2022: Rodriguez pitched in one game, making his MLB debut for the Rangers in the season finale. He threw one inning, earning a hold and giving up just one hit in 18 pitches. He struck out one. Opponents hit .250 against him and he had a WHIP of 1.00.

Season Transactions: Rodriguez started the season at Triple-A Round Rock. He was called up to the Rangers on Aug. 14 and returned to Round Rock on Aug. 16. He was recalled by the Rangers on Oct. 3.

Season Summary: Rodriguez has been in the Rangers’ organization since 2016 and he’s worked all the way up from rookie league to Triple-A in that time. With the Express, he put together a solid season as a reliever, going 4-1 with a 4.27 ERA in 49 appearances, earning four saves and seven holds. He’s been in the organization long enough for the Rule V Draft was a potential issue, so the Rangers put Rodriguez on the 40-man roster in November of 2020. He made his MLB debut against the Yankees in the season finale and threw a scoreless inning. What a way to start.

Contract Status: Rodriguez is a rookie and is under team control.

What’s next: Honestly? Who knows. The Rangers have so many options in the bullpen that Rodriguez will have plenty of competition as he tries to claim a spot on the Opening Day roster. He’s at that point in his career where he needs to prove something to get the Rangers to buy into giving him a chance. One scoreless inning in a meaningless season finale won’t cut it.

