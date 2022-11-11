Skip to main content

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wrap: Dennis Santana

Dennis Santana had a great three months in relief for the Texas Rangers before he struggled in the second half of 2022.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Dennis Santana

Statistics for 2022: Santana went 3-8 with a 5.22 ERA in 63 games (all but one appearance was in relief). He had 20 holds and one save. He pitched 58 2/3 innings, giving up 50 hits, 39 runs (34 earned), two home runs and 28 walks. He struck out 54. Batters hit .228 against him and he had a 1.33 WHIP.

Season Transactions: The Rangers put Santana on the injured list on March 21 and activated him on April 24. He went on the injured list on Aug. 3 with a right ankle sprain and went to Triple-A Round Rock for a rehab stint on Aug. 18. The Rangers recalled him on Aug. 23.

Season Summary: This was Santana’s second straight season with at least 54 innings pitched, but his 63 appearances was a career high. In fact, he’s made 118 appearances in the last two seasons. Overall, his numbers didn’t change, which is good in just about every area except his ERA, which went up by nearly a point from 2021. Santana was sharp for the first three months of the season. His ERA was under 2.00 in each of those three months and his opponent batting average was under .200. But in July his numbers ballooned. His ERA jumped by three points and he started giving up crooked numbers. His numbers didn’t stabilize until mid-September, as he threw shutout baseball in his final six appearances.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Rangers - Kershaw
Play

Rangers Kershaw Kerfuffle: Why It Makes Sense, But Will Never Happen

Arms race for Rangers, Beckham blowback for Cowboys, Luka lethargic for Mavs and Crypto chaos, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt
May 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Open Spots on 40-Man Roster

The Texas Rangers saw five players leave Thursday, along with the release of a veteran outfielder.

By Matthew Postins
Aug 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) delivers to the plate during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Spencer Howard

Spencer Howard had difficulty staying in the rotation in 2022, in part due to injuries throughout the season.

By Matthew Postins

Contract Status: Santana is eligible for arbitration for the first time this offseason.

What’s next: Santana will be one of many bullpen arms the Rangers will look at going into 2023. What he has to show is that he can get his ERA down. With the power he has in his arm, a low ERA is paramount for him to take the next step.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King | Charlie Culberson | Adolis García | Andy Ibáñez | Cole Ragans | Kole Calhoun | Brett Martin | Jose Leclerc | Marcus Semien | Matt Moore | Glenn Otto | Eli White | Jesus Tinoco | Sam Huff | Ricky Vanasco | Jonah Heim | Meibrys Viloria | Jonathan Hernandez |

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wrap: Dennis Santana

Dennis Santana had a great three months in relief for the Texas Rangers before he struggled in the second half of 2022.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Dennis Santana

Statistics for 2022: Santana went 3-8 with a 5.22 ERA in 63 games (all but one appearance was in relief). He had 20 holds and one save. He pitched 58 2/3 innings, giving up 50 hits, 39 runs (34 earned), two home runs and 28 walks. He struck out 54. Batters hit .228 against him and he had a 1.33 WHIP.

Season Transactions: The Rangers put Santana on the injured list on March 21 and activated him on April 24. He went on the injured list on Aug. 3 with a right ankle sprain and went to Triple-A Round Rock for a rehab stint on Aug. 18. The Rangers recalled him on Aug. 23.

Season Summary: This was Santana’s second straight season with at least 54 innings pitched, but his 63 appearances was a career high. In fact, he’s made 118 appearances in the last two seasons. Overall, his numbers didn’t change, which is good in just about every area except his ERA, which went up by nearly a point from 2021. Santana was sharp for the first three months of the season. His ERA was under 2.00 in each of those three months and his opponent batting average was under .200. But in July his numbers ballooned. His ERA jumped by three points and he started giving up crooked numbers. His numbers didn’t stabilize until mid-September, as he threw shutout baseball in his final six appearances.

Contract Status: Santana is eligible for arbitration for the first time this offseason.

What’s next: Santana will be one of many bullpen arms the Rangers will look at going into 2023. What he has to show is that he can get his ERA down. With the power he has in his arm, a low ERA is paramount for him to take the next step.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King | Charlie Culberson | Adolis García | Andy Ibáñez | Cole Ragans | Kole Calhoun | Brett Martin | Jose Leclerc | Marcus Semien | Matt Moore | Glenn Otto | Eli White | Jesus Tinoco | Sam Huff | Ricky Vanasco | Jonah Heim | Meibrys Viloria | Jonathan Hernandez |

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers - Kershaw
News

Rangers Kershaw Kerfuffle: Why It Makes Sense, But Will Never Happen

By Richie Whitt
May 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Open Spots on 40-Man Roster

By Matthew Postins
Aug 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) delivers to the plate during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Spencer Howard

By Matthew Postins
Oct 25, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning during the first inning during game five of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Dodgers, Kershaw Close to Deal

By Matthew Postins
Sep 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a ground rule double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Aaron Judge Gets Qualifying Offer

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (16) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Chasing Top Pitchers in Free Agency

By Matthew Postins
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez #54 throws a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Extend Martin Perez Qualifying Offer

By Matthew Postins
Sep 16, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) reacts after hitting a two-run home runa gainst the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 1B Wins Silver Slugger

By Inside The Rangers Staff