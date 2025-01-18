Texas Rangers Superstar Says He’s Physically Ready for Spring Training
Corey Seager was in Arlington on Friday night to accept his Texas Rangers Player of the Year award, the kickoff of a weekend of festivities that also includes Rangers Fan Fest at Globe Life Field on Saturday.
Before the awards presentation, Seager met with the local media to answer questions about the upcoming season and let them know that he would be a full go physically for spring training when it begins next month in Surprise, Ariz.
It's something that Seager couldn't have said last offseason as he missed most of spring training after having sports hernia surgery on the left side of his abdomen last offseason.
It is also good news because that’s how he ended the 2024 season. After he went on the injured list on Sept. 4 with right hip discomfort, he had sports hernia surgery, which ended his season.
In between Seager had a season good enough to be name the team’s player of the year by the local chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America.
In 123 games he slashed .278/.353/.512/.864 with 30 home runs and 74 RBI as he made the All-Star team for the fifth time in his career. He has been named an All-Star in all three seasons with Texas.
With his last home run a season ago, he reached the 200-home run mark for his career.
The left-handed hitting shortstop has provided consistent offense for the Rangers in each of his three seasons since signing a 10-year contract. He’s hit at least 30 home runs in each campaign, including back-to-back 33-home runs seasons in 2022 and 2023.
He nearly won an AL batting title and was second in MVP voting during the Rangers’ run to a World Series title in 2023. He slashed .327/.390/.623/1.013 with 33 home runs and 96 RBI, the latter a career high. He did that in just 119 games, as he missed portions of that season due to an injury.
He enters 2025 with a lifetime slash line of .290/.360/.512/.872 with 200 home runs and 617 RBI. He is a two-time World Series MVP, also winning the award in 2020.
Pitchers and catchers will report to the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 12. The rest of the position players will report on Feb. 17.
Texas is hoping for a bounce-back season in manager Bruce Bochy’s third campaign with the team. After winning the franchise’s first World Series in 2023, the Rangers fell below .500 last season.
The Rangers will play 33 spring training games throughout February and March before returning to Arlington for two exhibition games against the Royals on March 24-25.
Texas will open the regular season at home against Boston at 3:05 p.m. central on March 27, which starts a four-game series.