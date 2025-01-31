Texas Rangers Announce Regular Season, Spring Training TV Schedules
The Texas Rangers will broadcast eight spring training games and the vast majority of its regular-season games on the Rangers Sports Network, the team announced on Thursday.
Four of those spring training games will be on RSN while the other four will be on CW 33, which will be the over-the-air home of the Rangers in 2025.
The first spring training game on CW33 will be on March 12 against Cincinnati at 3:05 p.m. central. The first game on RSN will be on March 14 against Colorado at 8:05 p.m.
Six of the eight spring training games will be broadcast from Surprise, Ariz., while the remaining two are exhibition games at Globe Life Field.
The remaining CW33 games from Surprise are on March 16 against the Chicago White Sox at 3:05 p.m., on March 22 against Kansas City at 2:05 p.m. The other RSN games from Surprise are March 18 against Cleveland at 8:05 p.m. and March 20 against Colorado at 8:05 p.m.
Texas will host Kansas City for two exhibition games at Globe Life Field. The March 24 game is set for 7:05 p.m. on RSN, with the March 25 game set for 1:35 p.m. on CW33.
CW33 games will also be available throughout the club’s OTA network.
The Rangers announced that the only game that won’t be on RSN or the over-the-air network is set for July 6 at San Diego. That game will be on ESPN. Other national games may be announced later. If those games move to national outlets, they won’t be available on RSN.
Texas has also set the Friday night games that will be on CW33 and its OTA network of stations, starting with March 28 against the Boston Red Sox. That is preceded by opening day, which will be on March 27 and will be broadcast on RSN.
Each of the Rangers’ 14 home games is set to be broadcast over-the-air, which is subject to change.
Texas announced RSN earlier this week, which will serve as the broadcast home for the Texas Rangers this season. RSN already has deals with Spectrum, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and AT&T/U-Verse, which will serve linear cable and satellite customers. Texas hopes to announce more partnerships in the future.
In addition, Rangers fans will be able to stream games through the Dallas Stars’ Victory app, which through Victory+ will give Rangers fans a direct-to-consumer option for streaming.
That service will be available on several devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, Vizio TV, Google TV, Apple iOS devices and Amazon mobile devices.
A full-season subscription through Victory+, which includes the spring training games, will be $100.
The cable, satellite and streaming options are meant to serve in-market Rangers fans. Out-of-market Rangers fans can watch games via MLB.TV.