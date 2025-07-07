Corey Seager Sends Crucial Message To Rangers Ahead of All-Star Break
At this stage of the season, it's hard to expect much more out of the Texas Rangers.
Through 90 games, they have largely proven what they are; a middling team.
This has been one of the strangest storylines throughout the 2025 campaign, as the Rangers were expected to be a real American League and World Series contender based on what they did during the winter to augment an already-talented roster on paper.
However, for the second year in a row, things haven't quite clicked in Texas, and now the front office is weighing the decision of becoming sellers or standing pat and hoping for the best ahead of the trade deadline.
What complicates things is the Wild Card race, where the Rangers sit just four games out of the final spot despite not playing close to their ceiling.
There's belief -- both internally and externally -- that Texas will be able to reach another gear at some point this season and make a real push for the playoffs where anything can happen with their talented rotation and experienced lineup.
But if that's going to happen, signs of improvement have to happen soon.
And superstar shortstop Corey Seager made sure to send a message to his team entering the stretch before the All-Star break.
"We've got to play good baseball these next seven games before the break," he said, per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required). "You can't look towards the break, you've got to be in the moment right now and try and go win every game you can."
Making sure they don't head into the Midsummer Classic on a skid is important.
The Rangers are teetering on the edge right now, losing their weekend series against the San Diego Padres that puts them at 5-5 over their last 10 games.
Coming off a month of June where they went 13-13, they have begun July with a 3-2 record.
Hitting the road for seven contests against two of their division rivals -- the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros -- success will be vital when it comes to their viability to make a postseason push.
Seager knows it, and he's sending a message to the rest of the team about what they need to do.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.