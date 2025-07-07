Rangers Outright Billy McKinney To Triple-A After He Clears Waivers
The Texas Rangers made a significant roster decision on Monday afternoon and gave an answer as to their plans with a longtime MLB veteran.
According to the MLB transactions tracker, Rangers outfielder Billy McKinney was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock after he was designated for assignment over the weekend and cleared waivers.
It's not a huge shock to see McKinney returned, who was really just up from Round Rock in place of Evan Carter who was on the bereavement list. The 30-year-old played in two games for Texas and collected one hit in eight at-bats before being sent back down.
McKinney has had a terrific season in Triple-A, slashing .295/.433/.487 through 24 games in Round Rock after signing a minor league deal with the Rangers following his release from the New York Mets.
It's conceivable that he could earn another opportunity for Texas this season if he keeps producing at this rate and an outfielder is needed.
McKinney has had a hard time sticking around in the big leagues during his career, though, so he likely won't be used as anything more than a temporary depth piece.
Prior to the Rangers, the veteran journeyman has spent time with seven different MLB clubs since 2018 and has played 323 games in the Majors during his career.
Seeing whether or not he can climb back to Arlington in 2025 will be something worth monitoring as Texas prepares for the second half of the season.
