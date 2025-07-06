Texas Rangers Ace Selected to All-Star Game After Incredible First Half
The Texas Rangers will have just one representative at the All-Star Game on July 15, Major League Baseball announced on Sunday.
The game is to be played at Truist Park in Atlanta.
The only Rangers player selected was pitcher Jacob deGrom.
More News: Which Texas Rangers Starter Did Analyst Tab as Team's First-Half MVP?
deGrom is a two-time Cy Young winner and former National League rookie of the year. He was selected to four All-Star Games in the NL with the New York Mets. This will be his first AL appearance and his first selection since 2021.
The 37-year-old — in his first full season since his second Tommy John surgery in 2023 — is having a season that resembles the campaigns that led to his 2018 and 2019 Cy Youngs.
More News: MLB Insider Hypothesizes Rangers All-Star Slugger Could Be Traded
deGrom is 9-2 with a 2.13 ERA in 17 starts with 100 strikeouts and 21 walks in 101.1 innings. He set a modern MLB record last week by pitching his 14th straight game allowing six or fewer hits and two or fewer earned runs.
deGrom will join the American League All-Star Game starters, which were revealed earlier this week. The starting lineup includes Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh, Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Detroit second baseman Gleyber Torres, Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson, Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez and Baltimore designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn.
More News: Rangers Offseason Signing Announces Retirement From Major League Baseball
The starting outfielders are Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers and Javier Báez of the Detroit Tigers.
The National League include Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado and Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
More News: Texas Rangers Injured Slugger Slams Home Run to Being Rehab Assignment
The starting outfielders are Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, right fielder Kyle Tucker and the Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.