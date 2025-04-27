Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers Activate Rookie Standout to Start Against San Francisco Giants

The Texas Rangers activated rookie Jack Leiter from the injured list to start Sunday at at the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

Art Garcia

Mar 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter (35) reacts during the game against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter (35) reacts during the game against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Rangers officially activated right-handed pitcher Jack Leiter from the 15-day injured list to stat Sunday’s game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. The rookie, who is off to a stellar start, has recovered from a right middle finger blister.

The move was expected, as Rangers manger Bruce Bochy told reporters on Friday. Leiter, who turned 25 on Monday, missed Texas’ previous 20 games with a right middle finger blister, going on the IL on April 4 (retroactive to April 3), two days after throwing five shutout innings on April 2 at the Cincinnati Reds

He made one start on rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday vs. Las Vegas, pitching 4.2 scoreless innings with one hit allowed, one walk and four strikeouts on 60 pitches/40 strikes.  Leiter retired 13 of the 15 batters he faced in the rehab outing and touched 98.9 mph with a four-seam fastball in his final inning of work.

He rejoined the Rangers last week in Sacramento. In two starts this season before the injury, Leiter is 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA, one walk, 10 strikeouts, a 0.70 WHIP and a .171 opponent batting average (6-35). He notched his first career Major League win in his season debut on March 28 against the Boston Red Sox.

Leiter is currently the Rangers’ No. 3 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. He is likely to graduate from those rankings soon.

In a corresponding, right-handed pitcher Gerson Garabito was optioned to Round Rock. Garabito, 29, did not appear for Texas during his second this season from April 24-26. 

With Sunday’s transactions, the Rangers remain at the 40-man limit on the club’s Major League roster, along with three players (Cody Bradford, Jon Gray and Josh Sborz) on the 60-day Injured List.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Art Garcia
ART GARCIA

Art Garcia (@ArtGarcia92) has watched, wondered and written about those fortunate few to play games since the 1990s. Award-winning stops at NBA.com, Fort Worth Star-Telegram and San Antonio Express-News dot a career that includes extensive writing for such outlets as ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSports.com, The Sporting News, among others. He is a former professor of sports reporting at UT Arlington and continues to work in the communications field. Garcia began covering the Dallas Mavericks right around Mark Cuban purchasing the club in 2000. The Texas A&M grad has also covered the Cowboys, Rangers, TCU, Big 12, Final Fours, countless bowl games, including the National Championship, and just about everything involving a ball in Texas.

Home/News