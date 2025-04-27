Texas Rangers Activate Rookie Standout to Start Against San Francisco Giants
The Texas Rangers officially activated right-handed pitcher Jack Leiter from the 15-day injured list to stat Sunday’s game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. The rookie, who is off to a stellar start, has recovered from a right middle finger blister.
The move was expected, as Rangers manger Bruce Bochy told reporters on Friday. Leiter, who turned 25 on Monday, missed Texas’ previous 20 games with a right middle finger blister, going on the IL on April 4 (retroactive to April 3), two days after throwing five shutout innings on April 2 at the Cincinnati Reds.
He made one start on rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday vs. Las Vegas, pitching 4.2 scoreless innings with one hit allowed, one walk and four strikeouts on 60 pitches/40 strikes. Leiter retired 13 of the 15 batters he faced in the rehab outing and touched 98.9 mph with a four-seam fastball in his final inning of work.
He rejoined the Rangers last week in Sacramento. In two starts this season before the injury, Leiter is 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA, one walk, 10 strikeouts, a 0.70 WHIP and a .171 opponent batting average (6-35). He notched his first career Major League win in his season debut on March 28 against the Boston Red Sox.
Leiter is currently the Rangers’ No. 3 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. He is likely to graduate from those rankings soon.
In a corresponding, right-handed pitcher Gerson Garabito was optioned to Round Rock. Garabito, 29, did not appear for Texas during his second this season from April 24-26.
With Sunday’s transactions, the Rangers remain at the 40-man limit on the club’s Major League roster, along with three players (Cody Bradford, Jon Gray and Josh Sborz) on the 60-day Injured List.