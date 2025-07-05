Texas Rangers Activate Slugger Wyatt Langford from Injured List
The Texas Rangers are back to full strength in their outfield after a widely anticipated pre-game move on Saturday.
The Rangers announced on X (formerly Twitter) that they activated left fielder Wyatt Langford from the 10-day injured list. To make room for him, the Rangers optioned infielder Justin Foscue back to Triple-A Round Rock.
More News: Which Texas Rangers Starter Did Analyst Tab as Team's First-Half MVP?
Langford played in one rehab game with Double-A Frisco on Thursday, during which he went 1-for-3 and hit a home run. He joined the Rangers in San Diego on Friday but did not play. Saturday was the first day he was eligible to be activated.
Texas moved the 23-year-old to the 10-day injured list on June 27 (retroactive to June 25) with a left oblique strain. It was an injury Langford said he had been dealing with for a couple of weeks. The Rangers opted to make the move now to give Langford time to get over the injury.
More News: MLB Insider Hypothesizes Rangers All-Star Slugger Could Be Traded
Langford was on the IL earlier this year with a right oblique strain from April 9-20.
He has a .232/.308/.421 slash with 13 home runs and 31 RBI in 67 games so far this season.
More News: Rangers Offseason Signing Announces Retirement From Major League Baseball
The second-year pro was the Rangers’ first round pick (No. 4 overall) in the 2023 MLB draft and he made his MLB debut on opening day last year.
Texas is two games under-.500 entering Saturday’s game and has nine more games left on the road trip, which leads into the All-Star break.
More News: Texas Rangers Injured Slugger Slams Home Run to Being Rehab Assignment
Michael Helman remained with the Rangers even as Langford returned.
He joined the Rangers in May after the Pittsburgh Pirates designated him for assignment. Helman was promoted from Round Rock after Langford’s injury. He played in three games for Texas, going 0-for-2 with two walks and two runs. He also stole a base.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.