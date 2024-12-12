Texas Rangers Add Another Bullpen Arm in Jacob Webb, But Backend Help Remains Club's Most Pressing Need
Say this for Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young: He competes with the same determination in the front office executive as he did on the pitching mound.
Young and general manager Ross Fenstermaker added another much-needed pitcher in right-hander Jacob Webb to the roster on Wednesday, the third and final day of the MLB Winter Meetings at the Anatole Hotel in Dallas. The one-year deal is for $1.25 million.
Webb, 31, spent the past two seasons in the Baltimore Orioles bullpen, compiling a 3.02 ERA in a career-high 60 appearances with 58 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings in 2024 while going 2-5 with two saves and 14 holds as the Orioles' primary set-up man.
"He has a track record of being a solid, really good pitcher,” Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young told reporters, including MLB.com. “We got really good reports on [his] makeup and felt like he's upgraded our bullpen to add to that.”
Webb is far from the only help Texas needs in its bullpen, which must replace the near-perfect 2024 production from set-up man David Robertson and closer Kirby Yates, who are free agents.
Webb was an 18th-round pick of the Atlanta Braves in 2014. He has been designated for assignment by the Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Los Angeles Angels in August 2023. The Orioles claimed him off waivers two days later.
In five MLB seasons, Webb is 12-10 with six saves, a 2.98 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 187 innings.
Among pitchers with 190+ appearances since 2019, Webb is one of 20 players to sport a sub-3.00 ERA with 190 or more appearances since 2019.
The addition of Webb fills the Rangers' 40-man roster..
