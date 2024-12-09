Two Closers Texas Rangers Should Pursue at Winter Meetings
The Texas Rangers had a great closer situation last season, even though it didn't help them make the playoffs.
Kirby Yates was one of the best closers in the game and the Rangers got him on a bargain deal. They won't be so lucky this time around, as Yates is a free agent again and has an All-Star season to lean on in negotiations. He’ll have more suitors this time around.
It’s not that the Rangers can’t bring him back. It’s just that it will cost Texas more next season. He won’t be the $4 million bargain he was in 2024.
With the winter meetings starting in Dallas on Monday, the Rangers will get a chance to talk with other teams and agents about options.
Here are two free agent closers the Rangers should consider talking with during the winter meetings.
Kyle Finnegan
The Washington Nationals opted to non-tender the 33-year-old at the roster deadline after they couldn’t work out a long-term deal. Finnegan was due an estimated $8 million in arbitration and the Nationals didn’t want to pay it going into an offseason where they only have $35 million on next year’s payroll.
Finnegan has been a workhorse for the Nationals the past four seasons, making at least 65 appearances in each year. His save total has gone up each of the last three seasons, to a career high 38 saves in 2024, along with a 3-8 record and a 3.68 ERA.
He made his first All-Star Game appearance this year and strikes out more than eight hitters every nine innings. He's probably looking for a one-year deal and he probably won’t cost much more than Yates did a year ago.
Jordan Romano
Romano was another non-tendered closer at the deadline. Before last season, he put together back-to-back All-Star Game appearances in which he had 36 saves each season and won 10 games for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Last year he went on the injured list twice with right elbow issues and eventually underwent arthroscopic surgery for a right elbow impingement. Because of that he only pitched in 15 games with eight saves, a 1-2 record and a 6.59 ERA.
He has 105 career saves, strikes out more than 11 hitters per nine innings and, given last year, he could he had on a prove-it deal similar to what Yates received in 2024.