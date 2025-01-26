Texas Rangers Among Most Improved Teams in Baseball With Stellar Offseason
The Texas Rangers were on top of the baseball world in 2023 when they defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series.
Unfortunately for them, they weren’t even able to defend their title in 2024 as they struggled to stay healthy during the regular season. That led to some underwhelming production on the field and only 78 victories.
Looking to ensure that doesn’t happen again, the front office got to work upgrading weaknesses on the roster and filling gaps that were created by players hitting the open market.
This winter, the price for established pitching was through the roof.
Max Fried signed the largest deal for a left-handed pitcher in baseball history with the New York Yankees as the sides agreed to an eight-year, $218 million deal. That topped the five-year, $182 million that Blake Snell received from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Corbin Burnes landed a lucrative deal of his own, agreeing to a six-year, $210 million pact with the Diamondbacks to give them one of the deepest rotations in baseball.
The Rangers didn’t jump into the fray to bring in any new faces, but were able to bring back Nathan Eovaldi with a three-year, $75 million deal.
Their biggest addition could be Jacob deGrom, who has hopefully but his elbow woes behind him after undergoing surgery in 2023.
“In Jacob deGrom's last seasons with the New York Mets, he presented the maddening combination of utter brilliance on top of a mountain of injuries, which rival evaluators always believed were rooted, to some degree, in the condition of his elbow. Well, deGrom's elbow seems to be fixed, after undergoing elbow surgery in 2023. The Rangers might get the ace they believed they landed when they signed him to a $185 million deal after the 2022 season,” wrote Buster Olney of ESPN.
His health is one of the reasons that the MLB insider believes that Texas is one of the most improved teams in baseball this winter.
deGrom staying healthy, as his production in only nine starts with the Rangers in two years, would be great. He would certainly settle the rotation.
They are a boom-or-bust group with Tyler Mahle also returning from injury and youngsters Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter likely having roles.
At the plate, Texas has put together one of the deepest lineups in the sport.
One of their weaknesses last season was a lack of power, so general manager Chris Young brought some in.
Jake Burger was acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins to take over at first base, a spot that was open with Nathaniel Lowe being traded to the Washington Nationals.
The team also signed an elite platoon player in Joc Pederson, who offers depth in the outfield and should greatly improve the production at the designated hitter’s spot as well.
With the Houston Astros in a state of turnover, the Seattle Mariners still lacking the necessary hitting to truly contend and the Athletics and Los Angeles Angels still rebuilding, the AL West is ripe for the taking for the Rangers.